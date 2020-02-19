Steal Alert: Extra 50% off Banana Republic Sale Section

What’s better than BR’s half off every-so-often friends and family offer?

When they knock an extra 50% off items that are already on sale.

Their sale section is, frankly, stacked. And as of post time, there are a LOT of items with a good size range. That could change quickly though. This one feels like BR’s true end-of-season clearance. The vast majority of it isn’t final sale either. All of the picks below, at post time, can be returned if they don’t work out. Which is a bonus. No code needed. Extra 50% off comes at checkout. Off we go, quickly with picks.

FORTY BUCKS? Italian leather uppers with a smart, subtly contrasting brown welt and sole. Just the burgundy shade on sale, but, what’s wrong with burgundy? Gonna be hard not to suggest jeans and a sportcoat for the tried and true smart social-studies teacher look.

Huge thanks to Brad V. for the tip here. He said: “This thing is fantastic. Was totally struck by the color in person. You had a review of the vegan suede bomber that intrigued me but I have no use for another bomber. This trucker jacket is phenomenal though. Medium tall fits me perfectly at 6’3″ and 170-ish. Definitely worth an add to the next BR sale round up or the fall jackets post.” Thanks Brad!

A steal at this price. All kinds or right. A little sleeker and a little more structure than a desert boot. Plus, the lack of a crepe sole makes them easier to dress up a touch. Super versatile.

Two newer additions to the Nicklas sneaker lineup. And they’re not white! Really digging the charcoal gray leather/suede combination with the white soles. Want.

Knit recycled wool-blend fabric from Italy’s Marzotto mill. Butterfly lined in the back with lined sleeves. Super versatile.

Budget Higgins Mills. That’s what those are. Darker in person (as shown above) compared to what BR shows online. Not a bad thing. Just know that in advance.

Remember when these never dipped below $70? That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. At least, for now. Pair shown above is the athletic tapered in the “rinse” shade. Size shown above is a 34×30 on 5’10″/200lbs.

A terrific transitional layer for late winter/early spring. Superb comfort and cut. Lots of sizes left in black.

Sizes are getting a bit short on this one. A swazer that might even sway the most anti-swazer of dudes. 45% wool, 25% cotton, 19% polyester, 11% acrylic. Doesn’t look chopped in the tail. That’s good! Sometimes sweater blazers get a little short. That’s not good (to most). Wear it over everything from marled tees to textured henleys to OCBDs.

Do not underestimate the power and usefulness of a good, large, nice looking tote. This one fits the bill perfectly. Farmer’s Market dates. Beach trips. Quick trips to the gym and back. Or, if you’re lucky enough to have your very own personal auto-mo-bile, stash it in the back and say goodbye to chintzy, breakable, cheap reusable (or disposable) grocery bags. Currently an extra 50% off the on-sale price at checkout.

80% recycled wool, 20% nylon. Looks cozy, but since it’s wool and not cotton, it won’t suffocate you either as we move into early spring.

Running short on the season to wear it in, being that it has that wintry speckled/marled/flecked thing going on. 65% wool, 25% nylon, 10% silk blend. Subtle herringbone pattern.

Under $60?? Sure. Wear them with jeans now to move from late winter into spring, and wear them with chinos or summer suits when it warms up. Yep, more versatile than you might think. See more ideas here on how to wear them.

Looks comfy. And then some. Combines classic bomber looks (sherpa collar!) with the quilted, water resistant goodness.

Eleven bucks. Suede. Simple. For the minimalists, or, could make a really nice (and inexpensive) stand alone business card case?

Boiled-wool like, 60% poly/40% wool exterior, and flannel lined for extra warmth. Just medium and larges left at post time.

“Why not just wear a hoodie?” HOODIES?? We don’t need no stinkin’ hoodies! Or, wear a hoodie. I honestly don’t care. Scattered size selection on these.

It’s almost bomber season again! A total home run. Full review can be found over here.

It’s very much end-of-season cold winter accessories blowout time. Great if you limped through the season with something you didn’t like, or, had something bite the dust that you did.

Do you think Allen Edmonds would ever make a suede Dalton? Seems like it’d be a pretty niche shoe. As are these, BUT… for $75? I mean, c’mon. Just about done with boot season though. Yet suede seems to transition easier into early spring. Also shown at the top of the post.

A 64% polyester, 34% rayon, 2% spandex blend, which usually means no-go, but that sorta mix can work in sweatshirt-y like material. Which I’m thinking that’s precisely what they’re going for here.

A tote that’s all business. Because it looks like a business suit. Big. Not small. Large.

NOT in the sale section, but still worth a mention since they’re a bit of a legend. 40% off as part of another quiet promo that BR has going on. Full review here.

The extra 50% off BR Sale items deal (no code needed) expires this Saturday, 2/22. Don’t forget that if you’re a GAP inc cardmember, you can use the code BRCARD for an extra 10% off at checkout.