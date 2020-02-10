Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Athletic Fit Tech Pants, J. Crew’s Goodyear Welted Dress Oxford, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Hill City: Everyday Tech Pants – $70 w/ TECHPANT70 ($98)
- Hill City Slim Fit 51% cotton, 44% nylon, 5% spandex Tech Pant – $70 ($98)
- Hill City Athletic Slim 51% cotton, 44% nylon, 5% spandex Tech Pant – $70 ($98)
Hold the phone. They make these in slim of course, but also an ATHLETIC fit? For those of us who are enormous fans of Banana Republic’s Core Temp chinos, but have been begging for an athletic taped fit in those (and are still waiting), these could be a terrific alternative. 51% cotton, 44% nylon, 5% spandex, twill construction. Made by GAP inc’s attempt to get in on the tech/athleisure/somewhere in between line called Hill City. And Hill City hardly ever does sales. Code TECHPANT70 runs clear through the end of March.
#2. Bonobos: Extra 50% off Final Sale items w/ SALE50
- Tech 5-Pocket Pant – $39 FINAL ($128)
- Bedford Cord 5-Pocket Pants – $34 FINAL ($118) lots of colors
- Stretch Italian Trousers – $44 FINAL ($148)
- Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $34 FINAL ($98)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $180 FINAL ($450)
- The Quilted Bomber – $59 FINAL ($198)
Still going strong, and I think the sale section might be in flux in terms of selection? Maybe my eyes started to glaze over from all the scrolling on Thursday, but I think they might have added some new stuff over the weekend? Final sale of course though. More picks here. Code runs through Thursday.
#3. Allen Edmonds: 30% off select boots
- Weatherproof Dalton Wingtip Boots with Dainite Rubber Sole – $345 ($495) review here
- Hamilton Cap-Toe Oxford Dress Boot – $295 ($425)
- Alpine Cap-Toe Boot with Vibram Arctic Grip Rubber Sole – $295 ($425) review here
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots with Dainite Rubber Sole – $330 ($475)
A late arrival to Thursdays Tripod which probably got lost in the noise of the big Bonobos sale. The following two things are true: Boot season is coming to a close. There’s still plenty of time left in boot season. And thus, we get markdowns on boots from Allen Edmonds. 1st quality stuff here. No restocking fees on returns or any of that nonsense. Ships free and returns for free.
BONUS Timex: 20% off select + free shipping w/ TREATYOURSELF20
- Timex x Todd Snyder MOD Inspired Gray 40mm Watch – $110.40 ($138)
- Timex x Todd Snyder Beekman 40mm Watch – $126.40 ($158)
- Timex x Todd Snyder MOD Inspired Olive 40mm Watch – $110.40 ($138)
- Timex x Todd Snyder Military Inspired 40mm – $110.40 ($138)
Yes you can usually head to Amazon and find Timex watches for (much) cheaper than 20% off their full retail price. But that’s not true for all models. These are some of the models that can be tougher to find at fat discounts. So if you love the look? Have at it. Full review of the Beekman can be found here. Code expires today, 2/10/20.
BONUS II J. Crew Ludlow Semi-Brogue Oxfords – $208.60 w/ BIGDEAL ($298)
Usually excluded. The rest of their shoes are excluded from this BIGDEAL code, and while 30% off isn’t much at J. Crew, it is something for these things. Timeless but not overly stumpy shape. Goodyear welted. “Bench made” in China from soft, flexible Italian leather. Fit seems true. A 10.5 D fit my normally 10.5 D feet perfectly out of the box. Oddly comfortable right from the get-go.
Also worth a mention…
- H&M: 15% off + free shipping with code 3683
- Icebreaker Merino: 40% – 50% off during their end of season sale.
- Brooks Brothers: Up to 50% off during their winter sale.
- Spier & Mackay: Their popular Egyptian cotton casual trousers have just arrived.
- Huckberry: Their PROOF Nomad pants are now 50% off. Was $98, now $48.98. Big thanks to Jay K. for the tip!