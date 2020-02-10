Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Athletic Fit Tech Pants, J. Crew’s Goodyear Welted Dress Oxford, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Hold the phone. They make these in slim of course, but also an ATHLETIC fit? For those of us who are enormous fans of Banana Republic’s Core Temp chinos, but have been begging for an athletic taped fit in those (and are still waiting), these could be a terrific alternative. 51% cotton, 44% nylon, 5% spandex, twill construction. Made by GAP inc’s attempt to get in on the tech/athleisure/somewhere in between line called Hill City. And Hill City hardly ever does sales. Code TECHPANT70 runs clear through the end of March.

Still going strong, and I think the sale section might be in flux in terms of selection? Maybe my eyes started to glaze over from all the scrolling on Thursday, but I think they might have added some new stuff over the weekend? Final sale of course though. More picks here. Code runs through Thursday.

A late arrival to Thursdays Tripod which probably got lost in the noise of the big Bonobos sale. The following two things are true: Boot season is coming to a close. There’s still plenty of time left in boot season. And thus, we get markdowns on boots from Allen Edmonds. 1st quality stuff here. No restocking fees on returns or any of that nonsense. Ships free and returns for free.

Yes you can usually head to Amazon and find Timex watches for (much) cheaper than 20% off their full retail price. But that’s not true for all models. These are some of the models that can be tougher to find at fat discounts. So if you love the look? Have at it. Full review of the Beekman can be found here. Code expires today, 2/10/20.

Usually excluded. The rest of their shoes are excluded from this BIGDEAL code, and while 30% off isn’t much at J. Crew, it is something for these things. Timeless but not overly stumpy shape. Goodyear welted. “Bench made” in China from soft, flexible Italian leather. Fit seems true. A 10.5 D fit my normally 10.5 D feet perfectly out of the box. Oddly comfortable right from the get-go.

Also worth a mention…