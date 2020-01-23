Huckberry’s Bond Boots Win, Bonobos Extra 50% off Last Call, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Was an extra 50% off, but that has since moved up to an extra 60% off. Which means both slim and athletic tapered Rapid Movement jeans in dark rinse wash are back down to, wait for it, $39.99.

Before there were boot/sneaker hybrids that looked and acted like boots, and felt squishy like basketball shoes, there were Sanders. Made in the UK and featured in more than one Daniel Craig James Bond movie. Enormous fan of these things, and the fact that Huckberry now carries them, with free shipping and free returns, on discount, is massive. Usually you have to order these direct from the UK (I did with my personal pair of “polo snuff suede”) and you’d be on the hook for returns then. Not good, since shoes have to fit. A size 10.5 US fits my normally 10.5 D feet great.

Just about over and stock has dwindled. Last day for this is tomorrow, 1/24. All final sale though. So be careful here.

The bad news is that it’s limited to just one item. The good news is that stuff that’s on sale should also be getting the cut. So, not just full price stuff? Sale too? Code expires today, 1/23/20.

In case you missed the in-person update to Tuesday’s post from our shoe expert Adam. He says:

I *highly* recommend the Spier & Mackay Goodyear welted jumper boots and suede chukka boots. They’re well made from above average materials and cleanly constructed. Jumper boots fit perfect – take a half-size down from Brannock. The chukka boots run tighter and narrower, so buyers may want to go TTS (true to size) or size up a half-size from their standard dress shoe size. These are a proper steal alert at 20% off!

Made in Portugal. Rubber studded sole on the boots. A rare sale from Spier on these things. And don’t forget that your first shoe, suit, or sportcoat order ships & returns for free. Promo(s) end today, 1/23.

Also worth a mention: