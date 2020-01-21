Steal Alert: 20% off Spier & Mackay Shoes and Boots

Goodyear welted. Made in Portugal. Rubber studded sole on the boots. A rare sale from Spier on these things. And don’t forget that your first shoe, suit, or sportcoat order ships & returns for free.

No code needed for the shoes or boots. That applies automatically when you put ’em in your cart. But in addition to the shoe sale, they’re also running a 20% off dress shirts promo. But I’m thinking the shoes are the star of the show here. You WILL need a code for that. SHIRTS20 saves you 20% on shirts, and again, 20% off shoes is auto-applied in your cart. Shirts and Shoes. That means you’re well on your way to service. Points to you!

Code SHIRTS20 expires on Thursday 1/23.

That’s all. Carry on.

UPDATE: Our shoe expert Adam wanted to weigh in on these, being that he’s working on full in-person reviews of both the jumper boots as well as the chukkas, and he’s got a few snaps ready to go:

I *highly* recommend the Spier & Mackay Goodyear welted jumper boots and suede chukka boots. They’re well made from above average materials and cleanly constructed. Jumper boots fit perfect – take a half-size down from Brannock. The chukka boots run tighter and narrower, so buyers may want to go TTS (true to size) or size up a half-size from their standard dress shoe size. These are a proper steal alert at 20% off!

Chukkas in Snuff suede – $198.40 ($248)

Jumper Boots in Brown – $222.40 ($278)