Style Scenario: Adding some color in the dead of winter

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s cold. It’s dank. The sun hasn’t shown itself in some parts of the Northern Hemisphere for what feels like forever. What better time to inject a little bit of more noticeable color into your look? We’ll get through this together.

The Sportcoat: Suitsupply Havana Fit Light Blue Wool Hopsack Sportcoat – $399. A bit of an investment, but something you can wear year round with ease. Just half lined in the back. Italian wool. Trim but not tight “Havana” fit. Ships and returns for free.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Pinpoint Dress Shirt – $34.75 ($69.50). Or, whatever your preferred crisp white dress shirt happens to be.

The Pants: Banana Republic Aiden Slim Fit Core Temp Chinos in Midnight Navy – $58.80 when 40% off ($98). So dang comfortable. Terrific fabric. Ease of movement and just the right amount of polish without getting stuffy.

The Coat: Nordstrom Taylor Trim Fit Overcoat – $174.50 ($349). Or, whatever your go-to topcoat/overcoat happens to be. This one though, in the medium to lighter gray, stands out just enough. Very much on sale, but still ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin Reade Suede Chukka Boots – $155. It’s still boot season, and these chukkas have a super-grip city-style sole that’ll keep you (hopefully) upright on those icy sidewalks. Made in Portugal. Afraid of snow/rain + suede? Apply some waterproofing spray, wait a day, then be on your way. Note that the pair at the very top of this post are actually the Made in the UK Sanders Chukka, which Huckberry has just started carrying for $250. That’s a big deal. I ordered my pair from the UK for around $300, and Huckberry offers free shipping AND returns on their stock of these boots.

The Socks: Made in the USA Wigwam Merino Wool Blend Shark Socks – $14.97 ($19.50). Fins to the left. Fins to the right.

The Belt: Banana Republic Burgundy Italian Leather Belt – $35 ($59.50). A close enough match to the shoes, plus, since the chukkas are suede, you’re given even more leeway. A little more subtle color here too.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic – $220ish + Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato – $34. Thirty four bucks for a NATO strap? You’ll understand when you get and wear one. The C&B Surpreme is weirdly, noticeably better than cheaper NATO straps. Meanwhile, you can find our full review of the Seiko 5 Sports, published back in November, over here.