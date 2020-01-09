Best Posts of 2019: Boots, More Boots, and how about some Denim?

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2019, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2019. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

As seen yesterday, one of our contributors did a roundup of Amazon’s Goodthreads offerings for Fall of 2019. That was all well and good, but in order to up the game we created some complete outfits showcasing how to wear the picks.

From chukka to work, from the refined chelsea to the rugged desert, we covered it, with several of our favorite picks in each category. There’s still plenty of time to wear boots before warm weather starts to kick in (and even then, there are styles of boots that look and feel great in the heat… as shown below), so this is still very much relevant.

Yes, there are some boots actually designed to be worn in warm weather, because sometimes a guy still needs protection for his feet, even when the temps soar. And sometimes a guy just wants to put a pair of boots on for the style it brings. This year saw new offerings to the Chinos/Chukkas/Polo series from our man Joe, but ended with a Style Scenario from Ryan N. incorporating the look.

Whenever Joe is asked what he does for a living, his tongue in cheek response is “I write about pants.” Yet here’s the proof. Actually, this particular article was tackled by Jason P., a contributor new to Dappered this year. He compared several different offerings from the brands you’re familiar with seeing on Dappered, and ranked them in best to worst tiers, in his estimation. Valuable information to have before you make a purchase.

What are Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds? If you’ve been frequenting this site for a long time, you probably know the answer to this question, and the risk and reward associated with taking a chance on a pair. But we like to make sure we’re still delivering value to our new readers, while keeping things fresh for our longtime followers. Thus, a refresher in the AE Factory 2nds buying process, and a review of the shoes received.

Goodfellow & Co has been around for a few years now, and those that enjoy dressing well at an affordable price continue to rejoice. Our man Ryan N. tackled reviewing several of their fall releases for 2019. We wanted to take it a step further though, so we created a one stop graphic with five ways to mix and match the Goodfellow items with other style pieces you may already have.