Chinos, Chukkas, Polo #5 – The Classic Blue & Khaki Color Combo

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: Target Goodfellow & Co. Elevated Ultra-Soft Polo in Williamsburg Navy – $16.99. Oddly nice, especially considering the price. Won this year’s best-in-show for the Polopalooza. Keep it navy, else you might fall into the “Best Buy Employee” look that a royal blue can give ya.

The Chinos: Flint and Tinder 365 Pant in Earth – $98. The polo is super affordable, so let’s spend some money on the pants here. A personal favorite. I really do have to remind myself to NOT wear them all 365 days of the year. Moves with you and stays cool in the heat. Spendy, but made in the USA and they really are something. Available in slim or straight fits, but sizes are starting to run out (for this run). Want something cheaper? Try these from Amazon’s Goodthreads brand.

The Chukkas: Clarks Original Desert Boot w/ Crepe Sole – $80ish – $112.00 ($130). I’ve found I get more compliments on my battle-worn chukkas than I ever got when they were brand new. Don’t be afraid of a scuff here and there. Switch the laces out. Make ’em yours. Price varies depending on size on Amazon. Add a little color with new laces, if you so choose.

The Sunglasses: Persol Cellor Original PO3105S – $152.41 ($320). Spendy, but some of the best frames you can buy in the “Clubmaster” vein.

The Watch: Timex Expedition Scout 40 – $34.70 ($57). The leather here pairs nicely with the beeswax on the desert boots, but waste no time tagging in a Nato when the temps rise.

The Belt: Gap Centerbar Leather Belt in Chocolate – $18.00 ($39.95). That’ll do. Centerbar belts are underappreciated, and the leather is similar enough, but not overly matchy-matchy, to your other leathers.

The Underwear: Pair of Thieves SuperFit Boxer Brief – $12.99. Per the literature: “like A/C for your junk: moisture-wicking, quick-drying, cool to the touch microfiber polyamide.” This author ain’t gonna disagree. Importantly, these don’t bunch up like most boxer briefs. Give ’em a try.

The Socks: Nordy Lightweight Merino Wool Socks in Taupe – $8.90 ($14.50). Can’t beat that price. From the anniversary sale. Also, these and the over the calf version are the only pair of socks we’re legally allowed to recommend. (Wait, what’s that Joe? Oh. It seems that we CAN actually recommend other socks. Hm. Let’s just stick with these for now.)