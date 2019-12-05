A Surprisingly Nice Allen Edmonds Sale, Extra 20% off Huckberry Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Just when you thought everyone would take a breather post Black Friday, Allen Edmonds drops this oddly good sale. And these are for FIRST quality. None of the 2nds quality $25 restocking fee nonsense. Everything should ship and return for free. Highlights are the dress shoes shown above, now down to $245. Boots? Boots are good too. It’s boot season. $100 off those picks shown above.

Their introductory suit line just got a boost of subtle “flash” by way of their Washington Fit. Peak Lapels. Ticket pocket. Pizzazz and all that jazz. Pizzazzajazz, if you will. And let’s not take it any further than that, because extrapolating more combinations of those two particular words could lead to some unfortunate results. Hey let’s move on. Ships and returns for free. Of course there are plenty more fit and color options in this $350-$399 line. The Washington fit options are just the newbies.

Still going? I think? Neato. Enormous fan of WP Standard. They do really nice work, and while the pieces are investment worthy, the asking prices are at least attainable by most. Full review of that briefcase can be found here. And those military duffels are really nice. WP Standard just doesn’t run sales, so, 15% off is pretty noteworthy.

So… I think… a lot but not all of this stuff was part of their big Black Friday – Cyber Monday push, and thus, no longer have those monster discounts. But they’re still on sale and the extra 20% off helps quite a bit.

When is something that’s over not over? When the stuff is still on sale. Went through all of our picks. Plenty has gone back up to full price. But a good chunk has remained at those cyber-sale prices. Still ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: