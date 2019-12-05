A Surprisingly Nice Allen Edmonds Sale, Extra 20% off Huckberry Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Allen Edmonds: Up to $150 off during their Holiday Sale
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $245 ($395)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $245 ($395)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $245 ($395)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $345 ($445)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Chromexcel Leather – $325 ($425)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots with Dainite Rubber Sole – $375 ($475)
Just when you thought everyone would take a breather post Black Friday, Allen Edmonds drops this oddly good sale. And these are for FIRST quality. None of the 2nds quality $25 restocking fee nonsense. Everything should ship and return for free. Highlights are the dress shoes shown above, now down to $245. Boots? Boots are good too. It’s boot season. $100 off those picks shown above.
Suitsupply: New peak lapel additions to their $359+ “Wardrobe Starters” collection
Their introductory suit line just got a boost of subtle “flash” by way of their Washington Fit. Peak Lapels. Ticket pocket. Pizzazz and all that jazz. Pizzazzajazz, if you will. And let’s not take it any further than that, because extrapolating more combinations of those two particular words could lead to some unfortunate results. Hey let’s move on. Ships and returns for free. Of course there are plenty more fit and color options in this $350-$399 line. The Washington fit options are just the newbies.
WP Standard: 15% off sitewide
- Military Duffel – $338.30 ($398)
- Zip-Top Briefcase – $296.65 ($349)
Still going? I think? Neato. Enormous fan of WP Standard. They do really nice work, and while the pieces are investment worthy, the asking prices are at least attainable by most. Full review of that briefcase can be found here. And those military duffels are really nice. WP Standard just doesn’t run sales, so, 15% off is pretty noteworthy.
Huckberry: Extra 20% off Clearance Items
- Relwen Bonded Rag-Wool CPO – $178.34 ($298)
- Flint & Tinder Washable Waxed Drifter Jacket – $123.18 ($238)
- Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Slub Henley – $43.98 ($62)
- Reproduction of Found French Military Trainer – $128.78 ($230)
- Merrell Jungle Mid XX Waterproof AC+ – $89.58 ($140)
- Armor-Lux Wool Slippers – $54.98 ($85)
- For Her: April Soderstrom Cirque Hoops – $37.98 ($55)
So… I think… a lot but not all of this stuff was part of their big Black Friday – Cyber Monday push, and thus, no longer have those monster discounts. But they’re still on sale and the extra 20% off helps quite a bit.
Nordstrom: Cyber Sale Leftovers
- Nordstrom 51% Cashmere, 49% Silk Sweater – $119.90 ($199)
- Nordstrom Taylor Trim Fit Overcoat – $199 ($349)
- Made in the USA Red Wing 6″ Moc Toe Boots – $210 ($280)
- Cardinal of Canada Quilted Car Coat – $296.90 ($495)
- Nordstrom Men’s Shop Regular Fit Knit Sport Coat – $99.49 ($199)
- Nordstrom Bradley Chelsea Boot – $79.90 ($124.95)
When is something that’s over not over? When the stuff is still on sale. Went through all of our picks. Plenty has gone back up to full price. But a good chunk has remained at those cyber-sale prices. Still ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention:
- Suitsupply: No discounts (because it’s Suitsupply) but they’ve launched a gift guide.
- Brooks Brothers: For every $150 in e-giftcards you buy, they’ll throw an additional $25 e-giftcard your way.
- DROP: Their Drop + Glycine Soda Automatic – $399 or GMT Automatic – $589 watches are still open for pre-order. Final sale though. 4 days left until they close down those pre-orders.
