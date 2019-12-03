Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Huckberry’s Rhodes Boots, Brooks Brothers Gift Card Games, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Editor’s Note: Live look at my credit card after the last few days:

Okay, not really. I kept it under control. I’m trying to be more mindful about all this stuff, y’know?

Don’t go trying to fill holes in your heart with clothing purchases.

Because if we know anything, we know that the holes in your heart… can only be filled… by youuuuu.

Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm

Anyway, here we are the Tuesday after Black Friday & Cyber Monday, and there’s still deals worth covering.

Off we go.

First time these have gone on sale? I believe? Made in Portugal. Blake Stitched. And whoa baby that suede cap toe as well as the roughout chelseas. Subtle rubber traction on the soles. Head here for a full review of the smooth leather chelseas. Thinking the roughout would look better. Also, it appears that their Cyber Monday stuff is still very much live.

Because it’s still going on. And those gray and green Killshots are still included. And despite my personal feelings of not being impressed with the Killshot, this site ain’t about me.

Lots of exclusions, but still worth a mention. So here’s how this works. For every $150 in e-giftcards you buy, Brooks Brothers will throw an additional $25 e-giftcard your way. They come through email. They do this every year. So, that sportcoat above? It’s on sale. Then you knock an additional 10% off at checkout. That gets you to $403.65. Buy 2, $150 e-gift cards and they’ll send you a pair of $25 e-gift cards as a bonus. Use all gift cards on the sportcoat, and that means your next spend there is $353.65, or, basically 40% off the $598 asking price. Hope that made sense. Now there IS RISK HERE. Because it might take 5, 10, 30 minutes, 90 minutes, who knows, for the e-gift cards to come through. And in that time something could sell out. It’s the holiday rush after all. Just be aware. And I’m not sure what happens if you return something that was bought on gift cards. I’m guessing it’s store credit only.

Also worth a mention…