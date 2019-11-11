Long Weekend Monday Sales Hoedown – EXPRESS 40% off merino, BR Exclusion Free, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Editor’s Note: Yes we’re posting this today. For the last few years we’ve sat the “Veterans Day” sales out because the term just sounds odd (much like Memorial Day sales). But after hearing from more than a few Vets, our silence has probably been misplaced. Word is even stores on Military bases have Veterans Day sales, so, while much of the world sees November 11th (and the observance around it) as a solemn occasion, here in the States it’s a bit different. Our policy on keeping quiet on Memorial Day won’t change, but for Vets day, we’ve been given the green light from you guys in the Military. Thanks for all that you do.

And that means their merino is on sale. Nice and lightweight but strong. And unlike UNIQLO, which can sometimes struggle with fit these days, EXPRESS stuff has a nice slim fit to it. No codes needed here.

Lots of boots were getting a bit more knocked off during the Rediscover America Sale, but if memory serves, those Stuart and Patton Cap Toe Chukkas were excluded? At least the Pattons in that color? I think? Pretty nice sale, especially considering we’re heading into the thick of boot weather.

$113 for those Ludlow, Goodyear Welted, Italian leather chukkas seems a little too good to be true. They’re not tagged online as “an extra 50% off” but, at checkout that code is very much working? Thanks for the tips on these guys. I wouldn’t be surprised if J. Crew cancels some orders on those (and the MacAlister boots) though.

No Q Reissue or XL Automatic or anything like that, but, that’s not unexpected. They do have a handful of hard to find Navi models, including the Archive Navi Land shown above, which we reviewed over here. Free shipping site-wide too.

Pretty sure you guys know about this, being that we launched an extensive list of picks the other day. But, just in case. Everything ships and returns for free of course.

No code needed here. 3rd party stuff is excluded of course. Not as good as Friends & Family was, but… that was their top of the line offer. And kudos to the BR promo department for getting in on that action a little earlier than most.

Was creeping up on half a grand, now down to just under $350. Remember, if it’s your first Spier suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase, they’ll cover shipping both ways. Flash sale ends tomorrow, 11/12.

Of course sportcoats are excluded. But that walker vest? For $35? A lot of us are suspect of JCF quality, especially given recent history, but that seems like a solid bet. Also, that houndstooth blazer, while not half off, still is pretty nice. See it in our big best fall sportcoats round up over here.

Not limited to just one item. And it seems to be working on sale stuff too. An extra 50% off sale items at Lands’ End is quite the rarity. As is half off full price and there’s no limit on how many items you can buy. More picks here if you want ’em.

While the US views today as Veterans Day, and much of the West sees it as Rememberance Day, those in China see 11/11 as “singles” day. And this “holiday” is spreading. Pretty nice selection of goods getting the cut at Ledbury.

More singles day stuff here. Not just cashmere, but, it seems like the deal most would be interested in. Free shipping no minimum as well. Now what precisely is going on with Mr. Crewneck’s pants? (Drop crotch hasn’t died yet?) I don’t know. But, well, that’s UNIQLO for you.

Not a sale, but… I had no idea that Nordstrom sold the Killshot. None. Zero. Zilch. Heck, I didn’t even know that they came in an “oil grey” option. But they do. And this is super nice to see at Nordstrom because of the free shipping and free returns. Not sure what size? Order two and send the pair that didn’t fit back. (Try them out on carpet, c’mon now, we’re not animals.) Also, that free shipping is a big deal because J. Crew won’t do free shipping anymore unless you’re a part of their “rewards” program. Huge thanks to Andy H. for the tip.

Looks like they’ve added some new items? Extra 25% off redline clearance. Prices are marked online. Size selection is super scattered, but, that’s The Rack’s clearance section for you.

Also worth a mention…