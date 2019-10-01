Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale Fall 2019 – Top 15 Picks

It’s one of their biggest sales of the year. But the discounts aren’t uniform. Some shoes are a REALLY good deal. Other shoes? They’re… a deal. It just depends on the model. So, below you’ll find our picks for what we think is the best of the best in terms of price to style ratio.

Want to save even more? If you haven’t signed up for their email list (aka Collector’s Club) yet, you might be able to stack that first time sign up 15% off code with these savings. Got a tip on something we missed? Send those suggestions into joe@dappered.com.

All the visual interest of a wingtip, but you still get the conservative toe shape and classy looks of a true oxford. Tons of colors to pick from. Multiple widths to choose from too. All sorts of right. $150 off retail. That’s… a lot.

We’re heading head first into boot season and AE gets the idea in their head to reduce the price to a point where it’s heading towards $300? Perfect. Available in oxblood, dark chili, black, and the walnut shown above. Also available with a subtle studded Dainite rubber sole if you want that grip for the upcoming weather.

Contemporary without being overly flashy. Sexy without being thirsty. The Cornwallis might be one of the best looking shoes Allen Edmonds has ever come out with. Is it as timeless as the McAllister wingtip? Nah. Is it, uh… hawt? Yes it is. Five colors to pick from. 4.5/5 stars after 250 reviews. Another shoe that’s a whopping $150 off. Full in person review from us can be found here.

For those who come from the land of the ice and snow. AE is now making a Dalton that they claim is fully weatherproof. For real? German waterproof leather, and the interior has a weatherproof membrane lining but it’s also lined in leather. Dainite sole here, of course, because it’s made for the weather. All around impressive. And you can have it in any color you’d like, as long as it’s the brown shown above. UPDATE: Word is from our man ArmedFerret that the leather here is actually super impressive. Super pliable. To the point where he said: “they feel like the Independence line.” So, promising for sure. Efforting an in person.

More boots! Oh man. That tan grain option. I mean, the weatherproofing is just a bonus, no? Meanwhile, the brown chromexcel option is the same one that caught many an eye in our recent athletic jeans round up.

Conservative, but the quarter-brogue style perforated cap toe spices it up a bit. Like, a little. One of their standards. Can’t go wrong here.

Style forward and then some. Available in black, walnut, and the dark chili shown here. Full review of these things can be found right here.

Brown tumbled leather uppers. Dainite subtle studded rubber sole. True oxford lacing in a boot. Goodyear welted, Made in the USA, and re-craftable. New for this year and was at the top of our annual list of most tempting fall style goods for men. Now $100 off. Those are something.

Less is often more. And I’ve found that to be true with the Carlyle. For being so absent of any brouging or stitching flourishes, the shape and the leather and the flat laces make these things super attractive. They’re sleek and slick and clean and mean. Absolutely suit worthy, but I’ve found they can actually be dressed down a bit too. Full review here. Available in coffee, chili, black or walnut (as shown above).

Kinda like the Strand, only upgraded in all the right ways (not that the Strand is any sort of slouch). From their top of the line Independence collection. Ultra premium leathers, two-tone soles, the works.

I’m, personally, a fan of the Nomad line. Constructed for extra comfort but still Goodyear welted. And that medium almost “snuff” colored shade of brown suede is all kinds of good looking.

The legend. But, relatively speaking, it’s at the bottom of this here list. Because for seventy bucks less you can get a pair of Cornwallis or McAllisters. And for $54 more you could upgrade to Bartletts. So they’re kinda in no-mans land here.

Simple, clean, classic, but with a slightly elongated shape for a more contemporary look. That’s the Bond Street. Built on the new 64 last, which is a slightly longer and a touch more roomy through the toe box than the classic 65 (Park Ave., Strand), these are the shoes that you’ve seen Baker Mayfield wearing in the more recent Allen Edmonds marketing. Your preferences towards or biases against Mr. Mayfield aside, they seem to be quite the handsome shoe. Standard color range PLUS a couple of subtly textured options, as is shown above.

If you subscribe to the idea that standing out quietly is a smart move, then these might be a perfect shoe for you. A basic, plain toe blucher, but with a little broguing around the heel and some smartly tumbled leather. Dainite sole here as well. Thinking these would look terrific with jeans as well as all sorts of textured trousers. (Tweed or corduroy suit?)

I’m just not a cordovan guy. To me, it’s not worth it, and it looks almost too “perfect” in person. But that’s to my eyes, and perhaps this says something about the deep self-hatred that exists within my soul, but I think there’s a clash between shoes this “perfect” and my generally imperfect look/style/overall existence. BUT. You might like cordovan! Good for you if you do!

The Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale runs clear through October 21st.