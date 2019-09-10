Autumnal Temptation – The Best Looking New Fall 2019 Style Arrivals for Men

It is arguably the best style season of the year. Fall. Cool enough to wear layers and perhaps mix in some patterns, but not so bitter that the goal is to ward off hypothermia instead of looking your best. Boots, suits, outerwear and more. It’s a good time. And even if the climate in your neck of the woods hasn’t even begun to approach autumn yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to it doing so. So get ready, get excited, and get to scrolling through the best of this year’s affordable men’s style autumnal crop. As always, the new arrivals can usually take a little while to drop in price, so keep that in mind.

Brown tumbled leather uppers. Dainite subtle studded rubber sole. True oxford lacing in a boot. Goodyear welted, Made in the USA, and recraftable. New for 2019. Those are something.

Fall is the season for sportcoats. Especially sportcoats with a bit of a muted pattern to them, as is showcased with both of these. The Jetsetter is lightly constructed while the unconstructed option is, wait for it, unconstructed. No lining in the back whatsoever on that one. Both are cut from high quality Italian fabrics, and while they do have the plaid thing going on, it’s quiet enough that you should find yourself wearing either (or both) of these things a lot.

Man, that thing looks all kinda right. GAP isn’t usually where one would flock to for high quality leather jackets, but, now currently 45% off, and the reviews online are encouraging. Quilted interior. Getting that hefty discount through this Wednesday with the code CYBER.

So Seiko has decided to blowup their “Seiko 5” automatic line, and introduce twenty seven new models sometime this month. That’s right. Twenty seven, of which, two are shown above. Couple of things to note: Some of the new designs look excellent. And they still have an in-house automatic movement of course. BUT… it looks like the water resistance tops out at 100m, and there’s no screw down crowns. That’ll be just fine for most, but if you spend a lot of time in and around water, and you’re smashing about and what not, 100m might make you less than comfortable. No word on how much these are gonna be priced at in the US, but full retail in the EU is 280 euros. Which is around $300 in the US. Which is full retail, and not what most will pay if/when they trickle down to the 8,000 3rd party retailers that carry Seikos. You can read more about it here direct from Seiko, as well as over here at Hodinkee who did a great breakdown when the news first came out. Big thanks to Kristopher P. for the tip on the Seiko 5 relaunch.

All merino wool, fair price, ships fast and free if you have prime. And they make these in FOURTEEN different colors. Full review can be found here.

80% wool and 20% nylon Italian wool blend on the chocolate plum. 70% wool, 20% nylon, 10% cashmere (!!) on the caramel option. Subtle herringbone on both. Double breasted Heritage option is a 58% wool, 42% polyester blend. Super classy looking all around. Price above reflects a 40% off sale.

Oh. Man. (Furiously commences saving as well as takes look at current watch collection to see what he can dump on eBay.) Currently taking pre-orders for a mid October delivery. They WERE offering a stainless steel bracelet option as well, but it looks like those have sold out for the pre-order? Fingers crossed that they come back. But you might be able to assemble your own with one of their stand alone stainless bracelets?. Also available on a leather strap (shown above) and two blue options (rubber and canvas). Swiss made. Chronometer-certified Sellita SW200-1 movement.

A seasonal favorite from everyone’s favorite cheap-as-hell necktie emporium. Now, I don’t think I’d wear one of these with a wool suit (it just wouldn’t have enough contrast, texture wise with the jacket and pants), but with more casual cotton sportcoats or under a v-neck sweater or cardigan? Absolutely. Terrific for the smart casual workplace.

Dang. That “Navy Portage Leather” is pretty darn handsome. And usually I, personally, am anti-blue-shoes. Because I wear SO much blue, that sometimes blue shoes as well seems like too-much-blue. Not here though.

This friends, is how you hoodie. If you choose to hoodie, skip the bulky cotton terry disasters, and instead favor something lighter weight, temperature regulating like merino wool, and fitted. Expensive at full price, but, it’s Express. Don’t pay full price. Should go for 40% off at some point. That’ll drop it down to a much more palatable $48.

Their first run at shoes went very, very well, and this year it looks like they’re expanding their offerings. Not available yet, but very much on the way. Soon. Shown above would be their double monks in burgundy box calf from Weinheimer. Goodyear welted. Made in Portugal. $248 USD will allegedly be the price for these.

Fit is described as “casual” so, there might be some on-purpose-slouch here. If you’re looking for a closer fit, might wanna consider sourcing in store to see if sizing down would be the right idea. Cotton blend: 55% Cotton, 27% Acrylic, 13% Polyester and 5% Nylon.

Good grief. That jacket is something. Bombers have been big for a couple years now, and this one might just be the cream of the affordable yet still really good looking crop. Vegan Suede has come a lonnnnnnng way in the last few years, and here’s the proof. The “suede” material is buttery soft, pliable, and wears honestly more like a track jacket. Full review can be found here.

Remember long sleeves? A basic, but looks to be a well executed basic. Jersey (think t-shirt) fabric, sueded for extra softness, and plenty of colors to pick from. Plus with the Prime Wardrobe service you can try it out before you buy it.

Oh my. Full grain leather uppers, waterproof & breathable, and the perfect blend of country durability and city-dwelling comfort. Do it all boots, now in that darker “java” colorway with the smart-as-hell green laces. Full review of the “gold rush” colorway of the 917 can be found here. UPDATE: Looks like these can be had at Backcountry for around $165? Not all sizes available though. Huge thanks to Tim E. for the tip!

It’s really, really hard not to like the Havana fit from Suitsupply. Not super tight, but still not boxy, and the fabrics and construction are top notch. All Italian wools and wool blends. Also shown at the top of this post.

Watch sizes have trended downward in recent years, so that’s why 41mm (which is wearable for most) is now being called “XL” by Timex. I don’t know if I’d call it an XL myself though. New arrivals, so if you don’t want to pay full asking price, you might have to wait a bit and hope that these don’t stay exclusive to the Timex website.

Kinda wish they woulda made the sleeves the same fabric as the 50% Wool, 50% Polyester body (instead of the imitation leather they went with), but perhaps I’m being picky here. Especially since it’s a fifty dollar wool blend bomber jacket.

One of the best and most accessible deals in the cords world. A wale that’s just right. Not super plush and fat, but not pincord either. A little bit of stretch. A bunch of colors and a couple of fits.

Great fit if you get the slim. Sizes are a bit scattered at post time. (Really? Already?) A mid weight, not overly squishy cotton. Has a really nice, clean and crisp texture to it. And this year they’re making them in navy too. Excellent.

They made ’em into suits! Smart move outta J. Crew. Still Moon Mills wool/cotton blend tweed, which isn’t super stiff or overly thick. You DON’T feel like you’re wearing some old crusty blanket. Quite the opposite, which is impressive for tweed. Just partially lined in the back. Usually takes a little while before these come up for a code or sale. Patch pockets on the lower half. Welt at the chest. Matching pants can be found here.

They’re here. The good: they’re inexpensive and the fabric really is super soft. The bad: unless you’re layering, heavily, they’re not really great for anything 20 degrees or below. They are NOT the warmest thing in the world. But they look great. Available in navy, black, or the camel shown above.

Even our shoe expert thought their first run of suede Arley boots were pretty good for the price. Now in a cool gray suede (!!) and a rich looking brown leather. Budget Higgins Mills. That’s what those are.

I know these were just mentioned yesterday, but they’re a total favorite, especially if you’re thicker south of your waist. Why? Because they actually make these in an athletic tapered fit, instead of just slim and skinny. Plenty stretchy, plenty comfortable, and the deep dark rinse shade is a bit more jean looking than the Traveler version. Size shown above is a 34×30 in the athletic tapered. Full review here.

The Nodus Avalon is, in a word, excellent. Extremely well built, assembled in the USA, and runs like a top on Japanese Miyota 9039 automatic movement. And their latest color is this “canopy gray” dial. Available with either the steel bezel (shown above) or the green ceramic bezel that’s usually paired with the green dial.

Barncoats. No longer just for barns! They’re pretty classic, so, should look good even if you don’t know a honeycrisp from a horse apple. Please don’t confuse the two. Sidenote: These new rave apples (what a name. WHERE’S MY GLOWSTICK I CAN FEEL ALL THE COLORS!!!) are a nice, sometimes cheaper alternative to the honeycrisp.

Not heavy or stiff. Super soft and a bit on the lighter weight side. More of a cardigan than a jacket or blazer. Super unstructured. Think of it as a chore jacket/sweater. A chore swacket. Seems to run a little big. I ordered a large during a 40% off sale and am sending it back to exchange for a medium, and I’m 5’10″/200lbs.

The newest addition to the Rhodes boot lineup, which are exclusive to Huckberry. Available in Smooth Leather, Nubuck, or Buttery Smooth Suede. Made in Portugal and comes standard with a subtly studded rubber sole. Full review can be found here.

Still one of the best. An annual favorite. Not a chunky sweater in the least. Downright thin. But not see through, and super strong. And that makes for a perfect layering piece, since it won’t overwhelm a shirt or be super thick and mushy under a blazer.

The thing looks so good that I believe the proper descriptor for it is: Tasty. Just be warned that Suitsupply outerwear can sometimes run a little on the tight side? Be prepared to use the free shipping and free returns until you get your fit right.

New options for the very impressive Legend Low tops from Good Man Brand. Here in some year-round appropriate, but especially in the fall, neutrals in suede. Still made in Italy.

This is so Todd Snyder it hurts. Cool design, nice fabric choice, and at a full retail price that is just way out of range for most of us. Here’s to hoping it goes on sale and they run an extra 30% off code or something.

Apron toe or cap toe Goodyear Welted boots for those who don’t want to shell out more than $200 on a pair of kicks for smashing through the weathery seasons. They’re often included in codes and promos, and if you can snag a hefty 40% off discount (key word = if) they’ll drop to just under $150. Also shown above is their Ludlow Chukkas. Which are fancier. And more expensive.

It’s like a henley, with a collar! UNIQLO’s extra fine merino is like super cheap performance wear. Merino = nature’s “tech” fabric. And their stuff is lightweight, strong, and for me so far, durable. Would look great under a not-too-serious suit (think less conservative/sober colors) for a bit of a mod look.

From J. Crew’s heritage workwear inspired line, Wallace and Barnes. Decent starting price here. Fingers crossed it comes up for discounts for those of us that are deal watchers.

NEW COLORS ALERT. Those two shades on the left? The “Laurel Green” and “Washed Cobalt”? Those are brand new. Restock on the other colors as well. Spendy, but made in the USA and hoooo boy are they something. Full review here. Slim or straight fits available.

Hearty Italian wool-blend fabric. (And it’s quite the blend: 36% Wool | 30% Polyester | 19% Viscose | 11% Acrylic | 3% Silk | 1% Elastane.) Subtle pattern. Zip or snap front.

It’s a little early in the season for gloves, but when you need ’em, you’ll need ’em. Fabric is 65% poly, 35% wool. Lined in poly as well.

Back for another year. And it’s the bee’s knees. Super soft, substantial Italian wool flannel, in a pale gray shade that catches plenty of eyes. Not only does it look luxurious (yet oddly tough) paired as a suit, both pieces look great when split up and worn with other items of clothing. Shown above is the model from a couple years back, and note that there’s now a patch pocket at the chest instead of the welt shown above.

Awesome sauce. I don’t get over to the BR Factory site all that often, but I’m sure glad that Luke P. sent a tip on these things. They’re like hyper-affordable versions of last year’s Tully Sneakers.

The easiest way to sub in something better looking for a standard hoodie would be to go with a shawl collar sweater. Just as warm for the back of the neck, more classic looking, and you don’t have a couple pounds of mainly useless hoodie dangling down your back.

Oh man. That burgundy plaid option. That is ALL kinds of right. Car Coats = shorter than your average topcoat, but still enough length to cover your suit or sportcoat tail. 66% Wool, 31% Polyamide, 2% Acrylic, 1% Polyester. Half lined.

Not bad for little bro J. Crew Factory. Tweed is something that’s pretty easy to screw up. It’s a wool/poly blend, but it seems to do pretty well. No elbow patches this year once again. They ditched those a year or two back. At least they’re sticking to the classics for some of their f/w line.

No weatherproof boot should look that good. That’s just plain unfair right there. Weatherproof membrane lining. Vibram Ice Grip rubber sole = traction, yet somehow not as toothy looking as, say, the lug sole on the Longbranch. Goodyear welted and made in Port Washington Wisconsin (where they know a thing or two about ice and snow).

Can’t lie. J. Crew Factory’s sweaters have been on the slide these last few years. A switch from all merino to “perfect merino blend” or some such nonsense like that is just one example. But this bomber/light jacket/sweater hybrid should be an exception. All lambswool. Coach’s-jacket style collar. Terrific deep green shade. Tough to screw that up.

Do I NEED a $180 tote bag? Absolutely not. Do I WANT a $180 tote bag in that color of what appears to be a nubuck exterior and a suede interior? Yes I do.

I’m a sucker for lululemon’s tech henleys. But even on sale, they’re a tough financial bullet to bite. I actually like these from the Amazon brand Peak Velocity better. So that’s saying something. Size shown above is a large on 5’10″/200lbs. 55% Nylon, 39% Polyester, 6% Spandex fabric feels great. It’s not featherweight, but not heavyweight either. Breathes well. Great stretch. All season worthy but especially perfect for fall.

All wool exterior in a perfect, dark navy. Guessing that if you really wanted to close that top button, in case of particularly brutal weather, you probably could without issue? Since it’s Suitsupply, it’ll ship and return for free, so you can try it out for yourself in person if you so desire. Lots of other colors available in the Suitsupply basic 2/3 roll topcoat template.

Big fans of Sunski around here. I own a couple pairs of Persols (the foldable ones, I find the quality of the frames to be excellent, and the folding capacity is super convenient). And while yes, I LIKE my Persols more… I… wear my Sunskis more. I don’t know why. They don’t fold at the bridge like the Persols do. But they’re lighter weight? A little more comfortable? Anyway, this is the new, next-step-up model from Sunski. Metal accents, still lightweight, polarized, the works.

Suitsupply isn’t just for suits. And boy do they ever prove it here. Made in Italy. Blake stitched though, so, unlike Goodyear Welted shoes, these might not do super great in heavily wet conditions. But chances are you’re not going to be jumping around in puddles in boots that look this good anyway. Ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply.

Classic, Barbour-like sporting looks without the heritage brand price tag. Corduroy collar, brass-tone snaps, raglan sleeves, and a vent in the rear for ease of movement. Does seem to run big, so consider sizing down. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip on the 50% off one item code and pin above. Bummer about the jacket though is once applied? You’re under the free shipping threshold ($75) by fifty cents.

Plenty of fall colors right there. Just 38mm in diameter, so, on the more “classically sized” side. Big fan of the hands and numerals here. Bezel doesn’t click, but is functional, and has a good feel to it (it’s not too loose nor too tight when you turn it). Stay tuned for a full review and giveaway.

Just starting to trickle in. Shown above is three of their Moon Mills tweed options. 100% wool, just butterfly lined in the back, and available in either slim or contemporary fit.

The “shacket” has been going strong for a couple of years now (in terms of being on trend, shirt jackets have been around for forever). And I’m really digging that “medieval blue” shade. Quilted interior for warmth here, making it more than just a shirt with a fancy name.

Two new additions to the Nicklas sneaker lineup. And they’re not white! Really digging the charcoal gray leather/suede combination with the white soles. Want.

They’re back! Made in the USA out of some seriously well considered materials. Bit of a legend, and now back in stock just in time for the fall weather to roll in. Plenty warm, thanks to the blanket stripe flannel lining. Lots of colors to pick from. Full review here.

A 60% Cotton / 40% Polyester knit that feels a bit like a sweatshirt, but more like a refined sweatshirt. Size shown above left is a large on 5’10” / 195, and it’s a touch big. Yet I feel like a medium would be too small. If it fits you decent enough off the rack? It’s a big time winner.

WHAT? I can’t hear you over the awesomeness that is a forest green corduroy suit. Super duper spendy of course, but, Bonobos will do that with their limited edition stuff.

Because it’s fun to dream. (Not that I’d personally wear one, I can’t pull this off, but maybe you can.) Made in the USA from Horween’s famous chromexcel color #8 burgundy shade.

The annual return of hot cocktails…

How we wrap up this post every year. Hot toddys, whiskey slings, etc… Makes you almost want to catch a cold. Almost.

Got a tip on a new fall arrival? You can send those into joe@dappered.com.