Nordstrom Fall Sale 2019 – Picks for Men

It’s back. Nordstrom has gently expanded it’s number of sales over the last few years. Aside from the half-yearly sales and the enormous Anniversary sale in late summer, that used to be about it. So to see an additional sale on the calendar that’s 5,000+ items large? Right around the time when some of us are noticing some gaps in our autumn wardrobe? That’ll do nicely. Picks below had at least a decent size selection at post time. BUT. Stuff can sell out fast. And as always, everything ships and returns for free.

A lighter, contrast sole, but still a regular ol’ sole and not an athletic mashup like a Lunar Grand (which some people despise). Made in Italy, which, is pretty crazy at this price point.

A foundational basic that’s super easy to dress up or down. 95% wool, 5% viscose. Just butterfly lined in the back.

A rare discount on what is, I believe, the original design of this sort of bag? Part duffel, part garment bag, 100% terrific for those who travel with suits and or sportcoats.

WHAT? I thought these things were gone! Dead! Buried! Thrown over the side! Released into outerspace to join the constellation URIon! Very glad that they still have some of these kicking around.

Surprisingly nice. I wasn’t expecting it to be so nice. A super soft, clean feeling, mostly poly (yes really) knit that’s smooth to the touch, has a good amount of stretch, and feels great in the hands and over your shoulders. Earned a spot in our annual fall sportcoats roundup.

Nice price on these. 73% wool, 15% silk, 12% linen dress trousers with a true slim fit. From one of the younger leaning Nordstrom house brands.

AKA the polo with the collar stays. Extremely well liked. Just retro enough. 92% pima cotton, 8% spandex. “Players only, put your pinky. rings up. to the. moon.“

And now, in the long sleeve version. Because it’s getting colder, since the sun is tipped on its axis. Or… something like that. I don’t know, I didn’t major in astrology.

Sorta a wool/poly/lots of other stuff blend. Really liking the pale shade of gray though.

Mainly wool, but just enough silk and linen in the mix to make it stand out a bit. Trim fit here.

Also Made in Italy, have calfskin suede uppers, and are lined in soft vachetta leather. Also available in red. Like, really red. Like HEY RED SHOES red.

A lot of sportcoats get this “flecked” look not quite right. They over-do it. And you end up looking like you got caught in-between two dimensions during a failed science experiment. Not this time. Just right.

Beats the current $100 off Allen Edmonds is currently offering.

One of the beacons of hope during jcrewpocalypse has been their sister brand Madewell. While the rest of J. Crew struggles, Madewell has actually done pretty well. And they’ve just recently, in the past year or so, expanded into men’s. It’s a slow expansion. But it’s an expansion none the less.

A pair of sunglasses that’ll look just as good with a sportcoat and chinos, as it would with a pair of running shoes and a tech shirt and shorts combo. Plus they’re built to wear while active too. Lightweight but durable. Traction pads on the nose bridge. Polarized lenses. 51mm which is wearable by plenty. Even my pumpkin sized noggin looks halfway decent with these on my face. Free returns of course, just in case they don’t work out.

Still drawn to these things. I think these are about as deep of a cut as they’ve gotten so far though? Just about $100 for gray suede kicks, with that toasted brown contrasting sole. Nice.

When someone yells “HEY SLIM!” in a crowded room, do you look up to answer? Then these shirts are for you. Not just their trim fit, but their extra trim fit. Lots of colors.

Or, when someone yells “HEY SLIM!” in a crowded room, do you not even think twice about turning around? Then these shirts are for you! Trim. Not tight.

Ah yes. The humble Herschel Novel, which is one of the better gym bags out there. It’s that separate shoe compartment. Makes a world of difference.

Still on sale! Not sure for how long go. Price matched items can drop off the sale list before the actual “Fall Sale” (or, any sale event) comes to an end.

Extra trim fit here. So if you’ve got a more athletic frame, this could be a squeeze. 70% wool, 30% nylon. Unlined except for a bit of a butterfly lining to the back shoulders.

Available in stone suede, brown leather, and black leather. Leathers are allegedly sourced from Italy?

Heritage British Sportswear looks… without the mega steep price that usually goes with those brands. Also available in olive.

Some people use backpacks. Others just won’t. I can imagine there are much worse looking, MUCH more expensive ways to engage in backpackdom.

Are you ever hit with a weird bolt of nostalgia? Like, from nowhere? Not a wave. A shot. A crack. I was doing dishes yesterday and all of a sudden I felt like I was standing in a bait shop outside of Land o’ Lakes Wisconsin. I could see how the tackle looked under the fluorescent lights. I could smell the earthiness of the place. I could hear the staticky din of some soft-rock station playing in the background (always with the Moody Blues). Dardevle spoon lures and Snoopy bobbers which stand up and shoot under the surface when a perch hits the line, and night-crawlers in white styrofoam containers that look like they could instead contain potato salad. Perhaps they once did. Like, what is with that part of the brain? Why? I haven’t thought about anything remotely close to that bait shop for a couple of decades. And now? While I’m scraping scrambled egg residue out of a pan? Maybe it’s time to throw some vinegar down the garbage disposal. This has, of course, nothing to do with the shirts. But they’re button down shirts. So… yeah.

I’m not a big denim head, but from what I’ve heard, these aren’t a bad pair of jeans at all. Made in the USA too.

Two sportcoats. Both blue based plaid. Both from Nordstrom House brands. Both trim fits. Both 40% off and down to $210. And as always, they ship and return for free.

Unnecessary glacier/glare side shields are about as pretentious* as some 1%-er who’d get out of breath walking up half a flight of stairs lumbering around in a Canadian Goose expedition parka. BUT… these side shields are magnetic, and come off easily. And if you take them off, you’ve got some pretty awesome looking, 70s style shades there. Polarized too. And if you are a serious winter sports fanatic? The glare shields should come in handy pretty soon here. (*I know, I know. Those in glass houses and all that.)

Classic, timeless kicks. Neutral gray shade that’ll go with everything. Just over forty bucks. AND they ship and return for free?

Watch out if you wear the eggplant sock on one foot, and the peach on the other. Signals will be sent.

From their tech smart line. Subtle herringbone pattern for a little visual texture. Extremely well reviewed. 81% cotton, 12% polyester, 7% spandex.

A little like Jack Ryan’s watch. Only you can actually read this one. Which, is a nice feature.

Not as out of season as you’d think. Would do just fine with a crisp white shirt and navy slacks, or, jeans if you want to dress it down a bit. 55% wool, 35% cotton, 10% linen.

That simple texture at the center of the dial really is something. Swiss made. Automatic movement. 40mm case diameter should be wearable by the majority.

Listen, they’re not gonna last you forever… or… long. But they might get a job done for you if you’re looking for something slim and sleek and lightweight.

Timeless wayfarers in a good-for-most faces 54mm size. I’m also liking that they’re made in a less than expected, but still subtle, “matte gray tortoise” shade. Also available in a few rubberized finishes.

A basic garment with just enough going on in terms of the aesthetics. Slubbed cotton jersey. Contrasting panels under the arms.

Out of season, but still, well done. Traditional less-is-more structure since it’s a driving loafer. Penny loafer style strap across the top and textured sole. Made in Brazil. Fit seems maybe a half size small if you’re leaning to the wider side of a D width.

While the manual wind Marlins are a small, downright teeny on some, 34mm, these are a more mid-sized 40mm. Automatic movement here. Acrylic crystal though, so, that thing will scratch.

Some days, you wear your smart trousers. Other days, you wear your track pants from that brand with the ladies silhouettes on it. The zippers at the ankles are super appreciated for easy on off over sneakers once you get to the gym. Assuming you’re wearing shorts underneath. That’d be… unedifying… if you weren’t.

A little different, but nothing wild. I can dig it. Can you dig it? Perhaps you can, in fact, dig it.

This is quietly one of the better sunglasses sales of the year.

From their tech-smart line. 80% cotton, 13% polyester, 7% spandex.

Death, taxes, and these blue accented Cole Haan chukkas get marked down for a Nordstrom sale. Very, very well reviewed. Storm welt. Blue panels at the top and grip on the sole.

We live in amazing times. $35 for a pair of timeless classics, and they ship free both ways.

For the guy who is into grooming who’s on your list this holiday season? Maybe that guy is you. Gotta look out for ol’ number one too, amiright?

My god. They killed, skinned, and turned Elmo into a backpack. Damn. Pour one out on Sesame Street tonight for ya boy. This is the kinda thing Oscar shows up to school with the day he finally goes full Ed Gein.

Got a tip on anything in the sale section that should have made our picks? Send those into joe@dappered.com.