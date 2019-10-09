Lands’ End: 50% off 1 Full Priced Item Sale

Been a while since we took a deep dive into the Lands’ End lineup. And now that fall is arriving? Let’s change that.

Lots of basics here, but well executed basics at more than fair prices. It’s half off just ONE item though. And it has to be full price. No double dipping in the sale section. But there’s some promising new fall arrivals, and of course there are plenty of old favorites too. IF you’re looking to pick up a bunch of stuff, you might want to make two separate orders. The first one with something over $75 after using the above code and pin, since $75 is the free shipping threshold. And for the second order use the code FREE40 (no pin I guess?) for 40% off full priced styles (plural) if you have multiple items still left to purchase after that. Hope that makes sense.

Obligatory. For those that work in a more formal than smart-casual work environment, these things can be wallet-savers. Nice, lighter weight merino wool. Lots of colors to pick from and you can have them hemmed before they leave the warehouse. Also available in a traditional fit.

Nice. Another option with matching pants if you want to go the full suit route. And… wait, how many collars does this guy have going on here? We’re back to the multiple collars thing? I thought that was done? Trends sure do move fast these days.

So here’s the trouble with these “only one item!” codes and pins. Sometimes, you want more than one item. Because here we’d have a tweedy suit, made from 86% wool no less, clocking in for under $150 before tax if you could get both pieces for 50% off. But you can’t. Unless you do some sort of tomfoolery by getting the trousers sent to a pal’s address. But I don’t recommend that. Maybe get the jacket now and the pants, perhaps, later during the next half off (or, 40% off if you’re impatient) sale? There is a 40% off code running right now (FREE40) if you want both pieces now. Good thing the sportcoat would look dynamite on its own with jeans.

While the Italian wool isn’t super-soft-luxurious, it’s a heck of a price for a half canvas do-anything navy blazer. Full review here. Also available in a traditional fit.

God help me I actually kind of like the yellow option. No way I could pull it off though. Some of you would look great in it. I feel like I’d look like the unholy offspring of a shar-pei and a Banana in Pajamas. A Sharanajama, if you will.

A stand alone sportcoat. Looks like it’s not a good fit for the model above? But a trip to the tailor could solve that. 93% wool/6% nylon/1% spandex.

Gotta hand it to Lands’ End. The Nordic-Sweater inspired print on the flannel here is spot-on. Three colors to pick from, although the other two colors don’t deliver on the reindeer print.

Waxed canvas with tanned-in-Wisconsin leather accents. 12″W x 6″D x 19″H. Certainly has a retro vibe going for it, but unlike a lot of other traditional rucksacks, this one actually has some padding to the straps and the back of the bag.

Classic, Barbour-like sporting looks without the heritage brand price tag. Corduroy collar, brass-tone snaps, raglan sleeves, and a vent in the rear for ease of movement. These do seem to run large. I ordered a large once and it was huge.

Ninety five bucks ain’t cheap, but the cashmere that Lands’ End uses really is a step above their competition. A super fine gauge makes it feel lighter in weight but still super strong. Fit is more of a straight fit, less super slim. Not enormous if you’ve got some bulk on you though. Fourteen, yes, FOURTEEN colors to pick from. Also available in crewneck and turtleneck.

A much more modern take from Lands’ End. Patterns here (glen plaid, houndstooth, etc.) 98% wool and 2% spandex for comfort. Could be a real winner of a wool pant for a plenty fair price.

Like the looks of the BR Submariner coat but want a more standard style collar? Here’s your coat. Poly wool blend here.

Neck and sleeve sizing instead of ballpark S/M/L. Supima cotton. A basic, but a well executed basic. More dress-shirt like than casual, thick OCBD. Thinner than a squishy OCBD you’d wear untucked under a sweater with jeans and sneakers. Available in traditional fit or tailored. If you want tailored, don’t forget to click that option when selecting your size. Also available in stripes.

A super popular piece. Four colors to pick from. Corduroy collar. Snaps in the back for a more fitted look. Shown at the top of the post.

Pretty cheap for waxed canvas and leather trim. You just gotta be okay with that big Lands’ End branding patch. Briefcase dimensions are 16”L x 12”H x 4.5”D. Duffel is 24”L x 11”H x 11”D.

This thing has actually had a price reduction at the full retail price. Was listed for $79.95, now $65. And then there’s the discounts. Denim jackets are NOT for everyone. Totally understand that. But if you’re denim-trucker-curious, and want to give one a shot without breaking the bank, forty bucks isn’t too high of an asking price. Garment-washed to feel soft and broken in the first time you put it on. Which is good, since a lot of denim jackets can feel like you’re putting on a rusty suit of armor. 99% cotton and 1% stretch.

Nice vest. I dig the sign in the window even more.

Made to match their Year’rounder dress pants. Makes for a set that’s super easy to wear on their own. But don’t take my word for it.

One of the many items that won’t ship for free, because it checks in well under the $75 free shipping threshold. So know you’ll have to spring for shipping at checkout. Not bad though, especially when half off.

Now a seasonal Dappered Space pick. Does your significant other get cold in the fall and winter months? Do them a solid and think about flannel sheets.

The 50% off 1 regular priced item code and pin GINGER and 1234 expires today, 10/9/19. Free shipping kicks in at $75.