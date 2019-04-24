What I Wear to Work: Andrew, High School Music / Band Teacher

Welcome to “What I Wear to Work.” A series on, you guessed it, who wears what to work. Would you like to be featured? See the bottom of this post for instructions. Andrew Green is a high school music teacher in Washington DC. For the past eleven years, he has been helping young instrumentalists develop their talent. Andrew lives in Washington DC with his wife and two year old son. He enjoys long-distance cycling and cooking.

The Sportcoat: Lands’ End Tailored Fit Year’rounder Suit Jacket in Light Charcoal – $114.50 w/ SUNSHINE & 2463 ($229). I usually wear a sportcoat to work, but I also wear a suit about once a week if there’s a performance, meetings with parents, or just to face the week on a Monday. I’ve found that the Lands’ End Year’rounder Suit Separates can, in fact, double as a sportcoat when the jacket is worn solo, as shown above. 100% Australian merino wool, tailored but not tight fit, and often on sale. Code and pin above are good for 50% off one item, and expires today, 4/24.

The Lapel Pin/Flower: TheTieBar Navy “Laser Stripe” Lapel Flower Pin – $8. I actually had never worn one of these to work. But I got it for my brother’s wedding, and the day I shot the pic of my outfit (at the top of this post) it was the day after spring break, so, why not?

The Tie: TheTieBar Navy Bulletin Dot Tie – $19. Inexpensive, versatile, and available in a few different widths and lengths. A standard.

The Shirt: Geoffrey Beene Fitted Solid Spread Collar Dress Shirt – $30. Usually around $30ish. I found mine on sale at Macy’s.

The Chinos: Original Penguin Slim Fit Chinos in “Reflecting Pond” – $29.99 ($89). Dark navy dress slacks would work here too, but some slim fit chinos in a medium, brighter (but not bright) blue adds more fun to the outfit. Those Original Penguin chinos are just about sold out, but for an in-stock alternative, these chinos from Goodthreads should do the trick. Just about the same color too.

The Shoes: Florsheim Montinero Double Monk – $79.90 ($100). I understand that some guys love fancy, super expensive shoes. But I paid $80 for my last pair of Florsheims, and they lasted about 7 years, when worn 2-3 times per week. So, not bad.

The Socks: Enerwear Cotton/Spandex Blend Dress Socks – $16.99 / 6 pair. Cheap. Effective.

The Briefcase: Samsonite Slim Leather Laptop Brief – $80. I prefer bags WITHOUT a messenger/flap-over style closure. Why? Because it’s much, much easier to get into when you’re standing up and holding the bag. Easy access here.

The Watch: Swiss Army Infantry 2nd time zone (discontinued). It was an engagement gift from my wife a while back. I wear it a lot, so I just keep putting new leather bands on it over the years.

A huge thank you to Andrew for not just submitting his What I Wear to Work, but for also being a teacher! Head over to LinkedIn to discuss this with your coworkers or follow Dappered if you want to see these in your feed. If you want to take this for a spin, send an email to joe@dappered.com with who you are, what you do, and what you’d like to submit. To be featured, we’ll need a picture of you at work, as well as the details on what you’re wearing/usually wear on the job. Final image will have to be cropped down to 1500×840 pixels, so, keep that in mind when shooting. Landscape mode please, and let’s keep anything from the chin up out of it. Note that sending an email with your picks and a pic doesn’t guarantee publishing. Be yourself! And get your employer’s permission if you’re gonna get specific with your place of work. Good luck. We’ll be in touch.