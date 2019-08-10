10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Henleys, NATO Straps, Reserve Beers, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

It’s like a henley, with a collar! UNIQLO’s extra fine merino is like super cheap performance wear. Merino = nature’s “tech” fabric. And their stuff is lightweight, strong, and for me so far, durable. Would look great under a not-too-serious suit (think less conservative/sober colors) for a bit of a mod look.

Made in the USA classics in three different colors: Red, Navy, and the dark Green shade shown above. Lined. Quick drying poly/spadnex exterior. Made in North Carolina. The kind of shorts you can wear in AND out of the water when you’re on the move during these last gasps of summer.

From our man Brandon D. who proves, once again, he is more than just our pants man: “Costco’s famed Kirkland brand is now selling a DOCG Chianti Classico for $8.49. For those who are new to wine (used to be me) or only know a little bit (currently me), DOCG essentially means it’s the best quality of Italian wine. DOCG bottles usually go for $20 or more, so to get one for under $10 is unheard of. This particular bottle is a 2015 vintage, which by all accounts was an excellent year for Italian wines. Upon tasting this bottle, it definitely falls into the “this is really good” category (my pallet also allows me to give opinions like “this is fine” and “this is bad”). So, if you’re a red wine drinker, this is easily the best bottle you can get at this price point, and definitely as good as bottles in the $25-$50 range. And if you’re not a red wine drinker or drinker at all, it’s an ideal choice for when you’re hosting a holiday/party and need quantity/want to maintain quality.”

Not under seventy five now, but it WILL be when Friends and Family launches on Thursday. Stay tuned for a full run down and picks.

About as yawn-inducing as it gets, BUT… you’ll thank me. Ohhhhhh you’ll thank me. They go with everything that’s in that large swath of outfits in-between pajama pants and suits in terms of formality. Usually excluded but not now, being that it’s GAP’s friends and family event and they’re exclusion free through tomorrow.

I picked up the above Christopher Ward “nearly new” manual wind C65 Trident during a recent sale. Christopher Ward just doesn’t run sales often, and this was an open-box model. Still, I was looking to save a few bucks, and I wanted to replicate the 1970s style of the Omega Seamaster 300 from SPECTRE, without, y’know, spending FOUR THOUSAND DOLLARS. Anyway, this is the end result. Super happy with it. The bracelet on the watch is terrific, but the smoothness yet robustness of the Supreme NATO from Crown & Buckle really, really works. Absolutely worth the splurge compared to cheap NATOs. The curious gray cat (that’s the fuzzy foot in the foreground) is not included. You’ll have to get your own. I like ours.

It’s that time of year. It’s the 31st anniversary of Black Butte Porter from Bend Oregon’s Deschutes Brewery, and every year they release a special Barrel aged Imperial version. It’s a beast at 12.2%, and 740 calories (oof) per 22 oz. Anything but boring, and varies year to year as the brewmasters tweak the recipe.

Another Banana Republic item worth waiting until Thursday’s Friends and Family sale for. Reminds me of 7th grade, Mr. Kugler’s “technology” class, where we built model rockets and shot them off outside in the field next to the schoolyard. I decided to paint mine in a camo scheme. My rocket, of course, veered WAY off target upon launch, and parachuted down into the wooded area adjacent to said field. Mr. Kugler looked at me and said “you just had to paint it camouflage didn’t you.” We never found it. The end.

From frequent contributor Ryan N.: “I have to say, these surprised me in both quality and sturdiness. I don’t usually consider $15 enough to buy a solid pair of frames, but this pair from Target is lightweight enough to be all-day comfortable, but also well-constructed enough that you wouldn’t think twice about throwing it in a bag. The faux-wood temples are unique in both the tri-tone, vintage-y aesthetic with the black and white arms, and also feature micro-texturing, which means they won’t fall off your ears easily. Score a win here for Tar-zhay.”

Tons of colors. Super versatile. Better looking than a crew or v-neck long sleeve t-shirt. Perfect for the upcoming cooler but not cold weather. And, it appears to be one of the items that J. Crew, during this turbulent time for them, hasn’t messed with… yet.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.