4th of July Sales for Men Hoedown – Target Shorts, Extra 50% off BR Sale items, Inexpensive Swim, & More

Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the (hopefully) long weekend fellas.

We’ll do our best to keep this post updated as sales roll in over the next few days.

Sizes are super scattered in their sale section, but picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time. If you’re a cardmember, BRCARD should stack for another 10% off at checkout.

Yes, a double BR mention. Why? Because Core Temp is actually up for some kind of discount. And lately, its been excluded. Blazers are out, but Aiden Slim Fit chinos are up for 30% off, as are shorts. Cool? Cool. But Core Temp stuff really is a step above. Enough with BR. Moving on. Thank you for your patience.

I mean, if now’s not the time we look at those shorts we beat to death over the last few summers and think “time for you to hit the rag pile,” then I don’t know when that time is. So good to see the already affordable gets even more affordable with this sale. Big fan of those short sleeve henleys.

Mini steal alert! Available through Nordstrom Rack, these have polarized lenses to cut the glare, a good-for-most 54mm lens width, and timeless style to burn. Also available in black at post time.

A few exclusions here and there (suits & sportcoats seem to be mainly excluded) but there’s plenty to pick over. And those cap toes are back. Again. For even less this time. At this rate, by October they’re gonna pay you to wear them.

Seems like a different selection from their VIP sale from last week. Much of it is the same (frankly, there’s more) but the Timex Marlin watches are gone. Odd. Anyway, no code or anything here. Prices are as marked. There’s plenty more than sportcoats and sneakers. Lots of casual stuff, but be warned that it’s expensive casual stuff.

Lots of options, but sizes are awfully scattered. So be prepared to filter by whatever sizes you’re after. Picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time.

Whoa. Those are handsome and then some. Made in Germany. Sapphire crystal. Powered by Miyota’s mecha-quartz chronograph, so you get the cheapness and accuracy of a quartz, with the feel of a mechanical at the pushers. Comes with a manufacturer’s warranty (not always the case with Massdrop watches). Ships later this month. It’s Massdrop, so, all sales final. BUT… it is available through Amazon for five bucks more, if you don’t want to mess around with waiting and/or the final sale nature of Massdrop.

Are suits excluded? You bet. Is the flex chino blazer down to fifty bucks? That is also true.

Lots of basics available here. But sizes can be scattered depending on what size and color you’re after. Feels like a true mid to end of season clearance.

Not as good as their “50% off 1 item” deals, but… you can buy more than one thing! Great for buying suit separates, and being able to get a decent discount on more than one item makes it much more likely for you to trip the free shipping threshold, now that they jacked that up from $50 to $75.

Not a ton going on here, but there have been some new additions, and any savings on Ledbury stuff is always welcome.

Some of the items above may help a bro-pad that’s in serious need of de-broing. And there’s more than just home goods on sale during this big 4th of July sale. Big thanks to Tim J. for the tip!

It’s select shirts, so not as good as an enormous shirt sale (like during their anniversary events), BUT still not bad if you like Brooks Brothers shirts. And I know some of you guys really do like their shirts.

Even more clearance to wade through. No additional discounts at checkout, but still, lots of markdowns on well made goods.

They say it’s “up to 35% off” but there are quite a few items that are more than 35% off. Go figure. And $275 for that padded computer brief? Pretty good. Pretty, pretty good.

I know more than a few of you are huge fans of the UNIQLO airism line, so, this should be a welcome surprise. What was $9.90 is now $7.90. This stuff, according to many a reader, is cool, dry, and super breathable. And their “mesh” line is even more breathable than their standard airism. So, keep that in mind.

Also worth a mention: