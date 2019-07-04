4th of July Sales for Men Hoedown – Target Shorts, Extra 50% off BR Sale items, Inexpensive Swim, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.
Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the (hopefully) long weekend fellas.
We’ll do our best to keep this post updated as sales roll in over the next few days.
B.R.: Extra 50% off Sale Styles + 40% -60% off Select Shoes
- Luxury-Touch Striped Polo – $19.99 ($49.50)
- Luxury-Touch Performance Golf Polo – $24.49 ($54.50)
- Silk-Linen Crew-Neck Sweater – $27.99 ($69.50) tons of colors
- Slim Smart-Weight Performance Wool Blend Suit Jacket – $133.99 ($298)
- Water-Repellent Mac Jacket – $88.99 ($198)
- Silk Linen Stripe Sweater – $31.99 ($79.50)
- Stretch Webb Buckle Belt – $19.49 ($49.50)
- D-Ring Suede Belt – $19.49 ($49.50)
- Slim Italian Motion-Stretch Blazer – $124.99 ($298)
- Troubadour Tote – $145.99 ($325)
- Hadley Italian Leather Brogues – $63 ($158)
Sizes are super scattered in their sale section, but picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time. If you’re a cardmember, BRCARD should stack for another 10% off at checkout.
Banana Republic: 30% off CORE TEMP
Yes, a double BR mention. Why? Because Core Temp is actually up for some kind of discount. And lately, its been excluded. Blazers are out, but Aiden Slim Fit chinos are up for 30% off, as are shorts. Cool? Cool. But Core Temp stuff really is a step above. Enough with BR. Moving on. Thank you for your patience.
Target: 30% off Goodfellow & Co Shorts + Tee Sale
- Goodfellow & Co Linden Flat Front Chino Shorts in 7″, 9″, or 10.5″ – $13.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Standard Fit Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt – $8 ($9.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Solid Standard Fit Short Sleeve Crew T-Shirt – $8 ($9.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Regular Fit Short Sleeve Henley Shirt – $8 ($12.99)
I mean, if now’s not the time we look at those shorts we beat to death over the last few summers and think “time for you to hit the rag pile,” then I don’t know when that time is. So good to see the already affordable gets even more affordable with this sale. Big fan of those short sleeve henleys.
Nordstrom Rack: Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarers – $79.97 ($188)
Mini steal alert! Available through Nordstrom Rack, these have polarized lenses to cut the glare, a good-for-most 54mm lens width, and timeless style to burn. Also available in black at post time.
J. Crew: 40% off select full price + Extra 50% off sale w/ FIREWORKS
- Oar Stripe cap-toe oxfords in Burnished Sienna Italian leather – $99.99 ($298)
- Oar Stripe cap-toe oxfords in Maple Italian leather – $74.99 ($298)
- Oar Stripe shortwing derbys – $87.49 ($298)
- Tech polo shirt with COOLMAX technology – $17.49 ($69.50)
- 7″ stretch pool short in geometric print – $22.49 ($69.50)
- Knit tie in stripe – $24.99 ($69.50)
- Diagonal-stitch rope cotton shawl-collar cardigan sweater – $54.99 ($140)
- Clarks Originals Wallabee boots in leather – $60 ($150)
A few exclusions here and there (suits & sportcoats seem to be mainly excluded) but there’s plenty to pick over. And those cap toes are back. Again. For even less this time. At this rate, by October they’re gonna pay you to wear them.
Todd Snyder: 30% off (or more) Select during their Summer Sale
- Made in Canada Tropical Wool Multi Check Sport Coat – $299 ($448)
- Made in Canada Corded Cotton Sport Coat – $299 ($448)
- Made in Canada Linen Herringbone Sport Coat – $299 ($448)
- Made in Canada Tropical Wool Multi Check Sutton Sport Coat – $299 ($448)
- Vans Big Stripes in Red – $49 ($75)
- Vans Big Stripes in Green Slip On – $49 ($80)
Seems like a different selection from their VIP sale from last week. Much of it is the same (frankly, there’s more) but the Timex Marlin watches are gone. Odd. Anyway, no code or anything here. Prices are as marked. There’s plenty more than sportcoats and sneakers. Lots of casual stuff, but be warned that it’s expensive casual stuff.
Bonobos: Extra 30% off sale items w/ BOOM
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer – $252 ($450)
- Stretch Washed Chinos – $47.60 ($88)
- Cotton Linen Henley – $54.60 ($98)
Lots of options, but sizes are awfully scattered. So be prepared to filter by whatever sizes you’re after. Picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time.
Massdrop: Elysee Heritage Chronograph – $169 FINAL
Whoa. Those are handsome and then some. Made in Germany. Sapphire crystal. Powered by Miyota’s mecha-quartz chronograph, so you get the cheapness and accuracy of a quartz, with the feel of a mechanical at the pushers. Comes with a manufacturer’s warranty (not always the case with Massdrop watches). Ships later this month. It’s Massdrop, so, all sales final. BUT… it is available through Amazon for five bucks more, if you don’t want to mess around with waiting and/or the final sale nature of Massdrop.
J. Crew Factory – 60% – 70% off most everything
- The Steal Pick: Flex Chinio Blazer in Chino – $50
Are suits excluded? You bet. Is the flex chino blazer down to fifty bucks? That is also true.
GAP: Up to 75% off, + Extra 50% off Sale w/ MORE
- Wearlight Slim Jeans with GapFlex – $28.49 ($69.95)
- Original Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $19.99 – $24.99 ($59.95)
- Vintage Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $24.99 ($59.95)
- Vintage Wash Pocket T-Shirt – $6.49 ($19.95)
- Short Sleeve Henley in Cotton-Linen – $10.49 ($34.95)
- Polo Shirt in Linen-Cotton – $11.99 ($39.95)
Lots of basics available here. But sizes can be scattered depending on what size and color you’re after. Feels like a true mid to end of season clearance.
Lands’ End: 40% off Full Price w/ HEAT and PIN 1776
- Tailored Fit Linen Cotton Sport Coat – $89.40 ($149)
- Pattern Tailored Fit Comfort-First Year’rounder Suit Jacket – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $179.40 ($299)
- Volley Swim Trunks in 8″ Print or Solid, or 6″ Print – $23.97 ($39.95)
- Waxed Canvas Duffle Bag – $95.40 ($159)
- Traditional Fit Sophie Allport Bees Comfort First Oxford Shirt – $38.97 ($64.95)
- Slim Fit Stretch Wool Patterned Year’rounder Trousers – $65.40 ($109)
- Tailored Fit Comfort First Cotton Oxford Sport Coat & Matching Pant – $149.37 ($248.95)
- Lands’ End Tailored Fit Stretch Chino Suit and Pants – $149.37 ($169) seen here
Not as good as their “50% off 1 item” deals, but… you can buy more than one thing! Great for buying suit separates, and being able to get a decent discount on more than one item makes it much more likely for you to trip the free shipping threshold, now that they jacked that up from $50 to $75.
Ledbury: New Items added to Sale + Extra 20% off
- The Aqua Wistrom Check Dress Shirt – $92 ($165)
- The Navy Fairlake Check Dress Shirt – $79.20 ($145)
- The White Brody Oxford – $79.20 ($165)
Not a ton going on here, but there have been some new additions, and any savings on Ledbury stuff is always welcome.
Bespoke Post: Up to 60% off The Shop
- Cast Iron Whale Bookends – $45 ($60)
- End Grain Teak Cutting Board, Small – $29 ($35)
- Hangar Reclaimed Wood Wall Hanging – $175 ($230)
- Round Heng Balance Lamp, Light Wood – $49 ($70)
- Ocala Reclaimed Wood Wall Hanging – $135 ($180)
Some of the items above may help a bro-pad that’s in serious need of de-broing. And there’s more than just home goods on sale during this big 4th of July sale. Big thanks to Tim J. for the tip!
Brooks Brothers: Four Select Shirts for $199 (reg. $92 per)
It’s select shirts, so not as good as an enormous shirt sale (like during their anniversary events), BUT still not bad if you like Brooks Brothers shirts. And I know some of you guys really do like their shirts.
Huckberry: Clearance Section is still pretty stacked
- Flint and Tinder Ridge Shell – $159.98 ($188)
- Flint and Tinder Mill Jacket – $147.98 ($198)
- Flint and Tinder Moleskin Shirt Jacket – $149.98 ($198)
- USA Made Huckberry x Chippewa – 6″ Service Boot in Suede – $195.98 or Leather – $223.98 ($280) review here
- PROOF Performance Oxford – $61.98 ($89)
- Flint & Tinder Rinse Wash Jeans in Slim or Straight fit – $82.98 ($118)
- Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jackets – $153.98 ($220) review here
Even more clearance to wade through. No additional discounts at checkout, but still, lots of markdowns on well made goods.
Filson: Summer Sale is Underway
- Padded Computer Bag – $274.90 ($425)
- Rugged Twill Tote – $94.90 ($195)
- Leather Weatherproof Satchel – $499.90 ($825)
- Medium Tin Cloth Grab ‘n Go Tote – $79.90 ($125)
They say it’s “up to 35% off” but there are quite a few items that are more than 35% off. Go figure. And $275 for that padded computer brief? Pretty good. Pretty, pretty good.
UNIQLO: All Airism is a few bucks off
I know more than a few of you are huge fans of the UNIQLO airism line, so, this should be a welcome surprise. What was $9.90 is now $7.90. This stuff, according to many a reader, is cool, dry, and super breathable. And their “mesh” line is even more breathable than their standard airism. So, keep that in mind.
Also worth a mention:
- EXPRESS: “Up to” 50% off everything. But it’s that “up to” that makes it not an amazing deal. Just depends on what you’re after.
- Best Made Co.: 25% off select items (+ additional 25% off select sale items)
- Billy Reid: They’ve got a big summer sale going on. Stuff is expensive though, even on sale.
- Charles Tyrwhitt: Extra 20% off w/ JULY4TH
- Need Supply Co: Up to 50% off Summer Sale.
- Cole Haan: Extra 40% off sale styles w/ EXTRA40
- Cool Material: Up to 65% off their shop.
- LL Bean: 20% off w/ JULY4
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items + an additional 10% off, no code needed.
- Old Navy: Up to 60% off + Additional 20% off at Checkout