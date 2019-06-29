Spier & Mackay Canada Day Sale: $50 off Suits and Sportcoats, $15 off Dress Shirts

Happy Canada Day! Well, Canada Day isn’t until Monday, but still. Goodnight Canada! And Spier and Mackay is based in the great land of proud Canucks, lusciously coiffed Premiers, and NBA Champions. Now Spier just doesn’t run perpetual sales. Probably because their margins have to be super skinny. Making a bunch of nice wool, softer shoulder, timeless lapel, half canvas suits for well under $400 (and sportcoats for even less) can’t be the easiest thing in the world. But they’re running a fat sale through the weekend. $50 off Suits and Sportcoats? Well Maple Syrup my Double-Denimed Mountie. Even us truck-nutz sporting, coal burning, USA! USA! shouting, proudly xenophobic (?) Americans can get in on the action. Deal ends Monday, eh? If you’d like fit perspectives, head here for how their slim fits fit, and head here for how their contemporary fits fit. And in case you’re new to the suit game, those little white “X”s you see on the lapels? That’s called tacking. It’s a traditional tailoring packaging technique. Carefully snip those white threads off (same goes for the vents in the back) when your suit or sportcoat arrives. All prices on the picks below are listed in USD.

Super 130s wool for that soft feel. Great construction. Timeless lapels. And in a super on-trend color that also, somehow, at the same time won’t go out of style any time soon. GREAT for summer weddings or nights out on the town. Also a terrific way to interject a little color in the darker, colder months.

Cool, crisp, hopsack wool. In a super soft 130s twist of yarn. Great for now in the heat. Great for later too.

Very good. Very, Very good. Triple patch pocket here. Super soft, unpadded shoulders. Arguably the best, most versatile, wool navy blazer on the market right now. Full review here.

Excited about these, but they do have a drawback: The jackets are fully lined. So if you’re a super sweater of a man, then you might want to steer clear. Lined in Bemberg though, so it’ll breathe noticeably better than stuffy polyester lined suits. Lighter weight tropical wool does help too in the warmer months. And hey, thankfully they’re selling the pants as separate stand-alones if you just need some trousers. Those trousers get the flat $15 off if you just go with the pants. Sizes are a bit limited on these.

More medium blue here. This time in hopsack, or, a subtle blue on blue check. And that blue on blue check is much easier to wear than you’d think. Looks great with either white or pale blue shirts, with ties or without. Dressed up or dressed down.

Really surprised these are included in the sale. And since they’re sold as separates, you get both the $50 off “sportcoat” discount, as well as the $15 dress trousers discount.

Listen, I know summer here and it’s all linen and light colors and everyone and their mother is wearing a big Hawaiian print shirt on instagram. But a guy still has to have a good looking suit for the important stuff (or, for some of us, the not so important stuff). And charcoal (more versatile than you may think), navy, or mid-gray has to be at the top of your suit purchase priority list. There’s no better value out there than these. Half canvas. Really nice wool. Great attention to detail. Timeless lapels and shoulder pads that won’t leave you looking like you stole your dad’s suit. These have got a ton going for them. Limited sizes here depending on what you’re after.

Because summer can be a pain. And these jackets breathe, will help you look great, and won’t suffocate you like a fully lined cheap department store sportcoat. Sizes are scattered depending on which version you’re after.

Navy blazers are hugely versatile, but a lot can go wrong in terms of styling. This gets everything right. Modern but still timeless. No silly gold buttons, but patch pockets and the hopsack, lightweight, crisp wool fabric keeps it from looking like an orphaned suit jacket. Half canvas. Soft shoulders. Super 110s merino. Just quarter lined in the back for extra breathability. Available in either slim or contemporary fits.

Those collars. Damn. Those are nice. And the shade of light blue is nothing but perfect. Three fits to pick from here: extra slim, slim, and contemporary. 100% Egyptian cotton.

It’s summer time. Consider a lighter blue or lighter gray, and wear the hell out of it during the warmer months. Really love the patch pockets on the light blue option above, and really impressed that they made it out of wool instead of cotton. Any of these could be broken up and the jackets could be subbed in as sportcoats with jeans, while the trousers could be worn on their own with dress shirts and ties & sweaters. Sizes are scattered since these have been out for a couple of months now, and Spier doesn’t keep a ton of stock on hand.

Easy to dress up or down, and the two shades above would look more than fine in the cooler months as well. Just quarter lined in the back. Also available in slim or contemporary fit.

Side tabs! Feel free to ditch that heavy leather belt (or heck, even a lightweight belt) in favor of side tabs. 55% Cotton / 45% linen blend fabric. Sharp as hell. Sizing is a bit scattered.

