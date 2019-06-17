In Review: Spier & Mackay Angelico Navy Blazer

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts with his wife, and loves being a dad.

Taking It Out of the Box

This is my second foray with Spier, but my initial thought was similar to the first one.. “Dangit, I need to stop trying/reviewing stuff from Spier or I’m just gonna buy something I don’t need..”

Patch pockets. Just quarter lined.

As always, Spier doesn’t disappoint with their packing job. Inside the speedily-received box is their signature navy garment bag, with the neatly-folded blazer tucked into itself by some kind of witchcraft sorcery to ensure it arrives wrinkle-free. Impressive.

Ryan N. is 5’9”, 155 and is wearing a slim fit 36R.

Under The Hood

This thing is a true slim. While it bears a lot of similarities to its texturier brother, the Luigi Botto Waffle Texture Blazer, the Angelico hugs a bit closer, leaving not even enough room for a slim sweater. Not that you’re wearing many lightweight sportcoats with another layer, since it’s summer (okay, summer doesn’t start till the 21st), amirite? You’ve got three inner pockets and the 100% Wool Serge Cloth offers just the right amount of stretch. Unpadded Spalla Camicia shoulders make it wear like a glove out of the box. Welcome to your new favorite navy blazer.

Nice fabric. All wool, and offers a nice amount of ease of movement.

Fit and Finish

Per the writeup on Spier’s website, the new Angelico is an “updated version of their standard blazer, featuring softer shoulders, and a triple patch pocket.. softened, for a more casual look and feel” than their Traditional Angelico. Gone are the front flap pockets and Barchetta curved chest pocket, in favor of super-slim patch pockets for all. Looks just as slick, in my opinion. Two real horn buttons are again in a perfect stance, and tailor-friendly nonfunctional buttons round out the sleeves as always.

Non functioning cuff buttons = major savings if you need to tailor the sleeves.

One thing that really stood out to me is the lack of shininess found on most traditional navy blazers. Spier takes everything “standard” about the classic navy blazer – gold buttons, flap pockets, single vent, shimmery glossy cloth – and turns it on its head with this one. The cloth is a more matte finish, but easily dresses up or down without reflecting like a disco ball.

Available in either a slim fit (shown) or a more athletic, contemporary fit.

Final Thoughts

I mean, we’re spoiled with the form of Spier reviews around here, eh? They stay so consistent in quality and solid features that it’s sometimes hard to find new great things to say. Tip of the cap to Spier & Mackay for delivering a consistent experience for their customer base, which allows them to order online with confidence, which isn’t always easy in the world of online menswear.