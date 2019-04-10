Style Scenario: Spring Temptation – Finding the Middle Ground

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. On April 1st (no foolin’) we brought you a round up of the best in new affordable men’s style arrivals for spring of 2019. With that in mind, here’s a way to dress up a bit, without going over the top. So far we’ve put together a casual look utilizing the picks, but sometimes you need to dress a little nicer, without taking it to the nines. Here’s a look that falls in-between getting a pint with your buds, and attending that church wedding.

The Polo: EXPRESS Piped Stretch Polo – $29.94 when 40% off ($49.90). Don’t like tech wear but want a cotton polo with a ton of stretch? Here you go. Retro elements like that placket and pocket look great too.

The Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay Light Tortoise Sunglasses – $68. Looks great, but more importantly feels and wears great. Full review here.

The Sportcoat: Banana Republic Linen Suit Jacket – $163.90 ($298). Part of a suit, but looks terrific on its own. Just butterfly lined in the back for maximum ventilation. True slim fit. Currently 45% off during their tiered sale (45% off $250+)

The Belt: GAP Stretch Webbing Belt – $16.47 ($29.95). A summertime basic without getting overly preppy or overly flashy.

The Duffel: Suitsupply Nubuck Duffel – $399. Travel season is coming up fast. And honestly, not a bad price for an all nubuck leather duffel. Ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin Driving Loafer in Caramel Suede – $115. Still handcrafted in Portugal. Not bad for $115. TONS of colors to pick from, but the caramel suede looks great here.

The Pants: Banana Republic Core Temp Chinos in Jupiter Grey – $58.80 when 40% off ($98). If you run hot (like me) these are lifesavers when it gets warm. Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Full review here. Currently only offered in their Aiden Slim fit. Often excluded, so, watch this space for sales and promos that actually apply to them.

The Watch: Nodus Retrospect II Diver – $400 SOLD OUT. Keep an eye on Nodus. They’ve been hitting home run after home run lately. Designed and assembled in Los Angeles using Japanese automatic movements. Their Retrospect II is currently sold out, but should be getting a mid summer restock. More on the brand (and a different model from them) can be found over here.