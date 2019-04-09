Style Scenario: Spring Temptation – On the Casual Side

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. On April 1st (no foolin’) we brought you a round up of the best in new affordable men’s style arrivals for spring of 2019. With that in mind, here’s a way to create a casual leaning ensemble out of those spring offerings. Wear this for a casual date, happy hour with friends, or just for every day errands when you want to look put together.

The Shirt: J. Crew Factory SLIM Pocket Tee in Navy – $15. Cheap. True slim fit. Four colors to pick from and that pocket breaks up the large swatch of chest fabric just enough. Cotton/poly gives it some softness and a bit of a marled look.

The Sweater: J. Crew Factory Chunky Cardigan Sweater in Marled Cotton – $43. Will look great with chinos or shorts, and a t-shirt or short sleeve henley on a cool summer evening. Something to pack for those trips to the beach/lake.

The Watch: Timex Allied Coastline 43mm Fabric Strap Watch in Blue – $99. Most definitely a warm weather, nautical theme going on with this watch. 100m water resistance, functional top bezel, and 43mm brass case.

The Pants: Made in the USA Flint & Tinder 365 Pants in Sage – $98. Perfectly weighted and stretch infused cotton 5-pockets designed specifically for year round wear. Full review here in case you missed it.

The Belt: J. Crew Factory Fabric Belt in Stripe – $23.50. A textured, fabric belt offering that’ll breath easier, and add some statement to an otherwise fairly low-key ensemble.

The Shoes: Cole Haan GrandPro Turf Sneaker in Ivory/Stone – $150. Spendy, but purposefully built with “Grand.OS” technology that specifically helps deliver arch support, so they should be comfortable for all day wear. That light color palette of white and stone is perfect for spring looks too, but there are plenty of other colors available if you prefer something different. Too pricey? Understood. Some Stan Smiths (as shown at the top of this post) will work just fine here too.

The Sunglasses: Banana Republic Ervine Sunglasses in Black – $78. A little retro with that still popular key hole cut out on the bridge, and a style statement if you like the broken up frame, with the black rims but tortoise arms.