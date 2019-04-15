Style Scenario: Spring Temptation – Dressed Up 2019

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The week before last we brought you a round up of the best in new affordable men’s style arrivals for spring of 2019. From that post we created both casual and middle ground looks. Now we’re combining several of the spring temptation picks to create a well curated suited up look that should still look sharp in the warmer months to come.

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Tropical Weight Suits – $348. Excited about these, but they do have a drawback: the jackets are fully lined. So if you’re a super sweater of a man, then you might want to steer clear. Lined in Bemberg though, so it’ll breathe noticeably better than stuffy polyester lined suits. Lighter weight tropical wool does help in the warmer months too.

The Watch: Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto Chronograph – $2195. I mean, it’s fun to dream, no? This is definitely an heirloom piece, worth saving up for. Three words for you: Treat Yo’ Self! Or, not. I dunno. Still, fun to look at. Fingers crossed it hits the gray market for a lot less.

The Tie: The TieBar Striped Pointed Tip Knit Tie – $25. “Why don’t you guys recommend ties more?” Good question. It’s one of the primary questions pondered by philosophers and mystics as they grapple with the enigmas of the universe. We don’t always wear a tie, but if we did, a good looking knit tie usually does the job in the warmer months. The green/grey stripe will add just the right amount of color against the grey suit.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt – $49.90 ($69.50). Or whatever your favorite slim fitting white dress shirt is.

The Belt: Nordstrom Mercer Leather Belt – $49.50. Simple but classic leather belt looks, made in the USA.

The Raincoat: Suitsupply Italian Wool Blend Raincoat – $499. For the cooler, wetter climates. This is one of those staple pieces that will serve you well for many years and seasons. Not cheap, but worth investing in. 80% wool and 20% poly fabric from Italy.

The Duffel: WP Standard Boxcar Duffel – $400. Heading off to a wedding for the weekend? This’ll be your perfect travel companion. Really good looks and terrific leather construction, combined with just-the-right-size usefulness.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Roger Monk Strap Derby – $124.95. From their affordable, but still pretty nice house brand. Should look quite good with all manners of lightweight suiting. Remember, cheaper suede always looks better than cheaper leather. Socks are up to you. You can go with plain gray, or a bit of pattern since the rest of the outfit is pretty quiet.