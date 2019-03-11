Steal Alert: Half Off Nordstrom Exclusive Cole Haan Chukkas

Chukkas are great. But not all chukkas are as great as others. For example, take desert boots. Love desert boots. But that crepe sole and more casual shape/floppier construction just doesn’t look all that good dressed up. The ultimate style of chukka is a sleek but not pointy, slim soled chukka that can do work with both dressed up and dressed down outfits. In cold or hot weather.

The Nordstrom exclusive, Cole Haan Colton is a fine example of that kind of super-versatile chukka.

They’re not dirt cheap, but you do get a lot for the cash. A stitched, storm welt, a slim sole that still has some grip to it, a full-of-depth copper leather color, and a bit of flash with those blue panels. Plus, they’re extremely well reviewed. 4.5/5 stars after 150+ reviews.

List price is $250. Drops to $150 during big sales. Was recently on clearance for this same price of $125, but sizes were short then if memory serves.

Just about a full size run is back now, but they’re being sold through HauteLook, which is the flash-sale site that Nordstrom happens to own.

Shipping is free since they’re over $100. Returns are free if you can walk them into a Nordstrom Rack brick and mortar. Otherwise, returns through the mail will cost you $5.95.

That’s all. Carry on.