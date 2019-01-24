Huckberry’s Outerwear Sale, Moonphase Automatic Watches, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

As mentioned yesterday in the steal alert, before those chino blazers got swooped up and the darn things sold out. Absolutely still a few items in clearance worth a look, especially if you can stack that extra 20% off rewards club (just an email sign up) discount at checkout. Code BIGSALE expires today, 1/24.

That… is a mighty fine price for the Glycine Combat 6 automatic moonphase. Swiss made. Lots of colors to pick from. Sapphire crystal too. Made our Dads and Grads watch list for this year. Runs $450 via Jomashop. Final sale though, being that it’s Massdrop. Ships at the end of February.

With old man winter delivering an extra blast of “we are not done yet this year” to much of the country, perhaps you’re in the market for a new winter coat. Or an extra medium to lighter-weight layer. Huckberry has all that, and now it’s on sale. Very much on sale. 25% gets knocked off this selection of coats whether it’s on sale already or not. Full review of the Proof Field Jacket can be found here. It’s worth noting that when those things launched, they were originally priced at $248. So now with the sale and the extra 25% off, those are much, much more affordable.

More. Picks. Here. Couple of new picks above. It’s all final sale, but… man… the prices. And plenty of Bonobos fans are super dedicated, and know their sizes and fits by heart. So, that lessens the risk. Notice I said lessens the risk. There’s always risk with final sale. Code expires today, Thursday 1/24.

Not as good as its gotten with J. Crew’s bulging sale section as of late, but still worth a mention. Yet… if I click on ONE more item in their sale section and that damn “we’re sorry this item just sold out” message pops up… I’m gonna… well, I’ll do nothing. I have no power of repercussion here. Oh, and in other J. Crew news, Mickey Drexler is out. No, not like he was before (where he changed titles but still stayed on in some capacity…) he’s gone this time. Like, real gone.

Also worth a mention: