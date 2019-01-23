Steal Alert: J. Crew Factory Thompson Fit Blazer in Flex Chino for $38

UPDATE: Despite being available in plenty of sizes at post time (38R, 40R, and 42R to mention a few,) these things went FAST. All sold out now.

It is, somehow, a wheelhouse garment that other brands seem to screw up royally. But not J. Crew Factory. Crisp chino fabric, just a bit of stretch, a tail that isn’t chopped, and sleeve cuff buttons that are non-functioning (so tailoring the damn sleeves won’t cost more than the jacket itself).

Currently in clearance which is an extra 60% off with the code. An additional 20% gets knocked off at checkout if you’ve signed up for their “rewards” program, which is nothing more than an email list/customer account and does NOT require you to have a J. Crew branded credit card. Plus, that rewards account gets you free shipping on this thing.

Lots of wheelhouse sizes (38R, 40R, 42R, etc.) available at post time.

Huge thanks to John McD. For the tip. Code is good through Thursday, 1/24.

