Best Posts of 2018 – Fall, Back to School, and Affordable Watches

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2018, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2018. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

As stated in the opening paragraph of the post, this really was just a shameless rationalization for shopping, but why should kids have all the fun during the back to school window? With a translation of common back to school items into what would equate for the stylish adult man, this made for a tempting shopping list that may or may not have shorted a few college fund contributions.

And speaking of back to school, this post truly was for the guy heading back to campus. With valuable information on how to upgrade the normal attire for a college environment, perhaps this post inspired a few guys to step up their game on the first day back in class.

Although not back to school specific, there was plenty featured in the 2018 Autumnal Temptation round up that could work for a guy going back to school. It was also tempting for just about everyone else as well. Autumn truly is the most tempting time to spruce up one’s wardrobe, as so many more layers can be incorporated.

Whether on campus, out and about town, to and from work, or just being exposed to cold air, being able to comfortably once again utilize outerwear is a bonus in the colder months. The 2018 crop of Best Looking Affordable Outerwear featured peacoats, topcoats, bombers, Macs, waxed truckers, quilted, shrimp kabob, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo…

Sneaker are an essential not only for back to school, but for the guy that is on his feet and walking a good amount during his day. One of the most prized sneakers in the men’s style arena is the Nike Killshot. It’s been no secret from day one that this site didn’t really get the hype. That inspired a post that featured 10 alternatives to the Killshot. If you experienced a bit of déjà vu, you weren’t going crazy. The post originally ran in 2017, but was so popular we updated it with new picks.

Finally, if you’re heading back to school, you’re likely on a budget, seeing how insane school debt is right now in the good ol’ US of A. So when there are quality style pieces that can be had for a smaller amount of cash, it’s likely appreciated. This post offered 10 watches, all at the time under the $100 mark.