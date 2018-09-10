Autumnal Temptation – The Best Looking New Fall Style Arrivals for Men

Fall 2018 – Best New Arrivals in Affordable Men’s Style

It is arguably the best style season of the year. Fall. Cool enough to wear layers and perhaps mix in some patterns, but not so bitter that the goal is to ward off hypothermia instead of looking your best. Boots, suits, outerwear and more. It’s a good time. And even if the climate where you’re at hasn’t even begun to approach autumn feeling yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t look forward a bit. Or a lot. Here’s the beginnings of this year’s affordable men’s style autumnal crop. As always, the new arrivals can usually take a little while to drop in price, so keep that in mind.

One of AE’s most popular boot models gets a fantastic new type of leather for the uppers. Grain/Tumbled leather gives this otherwise plain (in a good way) boot a bit more texture. Still made in the USA. Still Goodyear welted. Dainite studded sole for solid traction.

Both are cut from stretch Italian wool and are totally unlined in the back. Red can be hard to wear. Darker burgundy shades like these are much, much easier to pull off. That color is also perfect this time of year.

Good grief. That jacket is something. Bombers have been big for a couple years now, and that one might just be the cream of the affordable yet still really good looking crop. 80% wool and 20% nylon Italian fabric. Also available in charcoal. Should go on sale/be up for a code at some point, but has been getting excluded for the start of its run on the B.R. website.

Both coming in at 42mm, so, should be wearable by most. Love that chronograph. New arrivals, so if you don’t want to pay full asking price, you might have to wait a bit and hope that these don’t stay exclusive to the Timex website.

Just because we’re done with the warm weather doesn’t mean there still isn’t plenty of opportunity to wear sneakers. And that saturated gum panel at the back looks oddly good. Maybe it’ll look just plain odd to some, but yes, oddly good to others. Sold via Todd Snyder.

They’re making their Moon Mills tweed blazers in their more generous, Classic fit now? Excellent. Also, the new classic fit option comes with 3.5″ lapels, instead of the 2.5″ that the slim Ludlows come with. These are always a hit, and for good reason. They’re tweed, but not super stiff or overly thick. You DON’T feel like you’re wearing some old crusty blanket. Quite the opposite, which is impressive for tweed. Just partially lined in the back. Usually takes a little while before these come up for a code or sale. Patch pockets this year on the lower half. Welt at the chest.

Expensive at full price, but, it’s Express. Don’t pay full price. Should go for 40% off at some point. That’ll drop it down to a much more palatable $48. All cotton here. Big fan of that mechanic’s style collar.

I’ve really been impressed with CT’s outerwear over the last few years. And this year looks like it could be another solid source for a topcoat. Both of these are made from 100% British wool from the Abraham Moon Mill.

These were out of stock for a good long while, and then came back with a more expensive price. (If memory serves they were cheaper in years past?) No brown this time around. Just black.

It’s really, really hard not to like the Havana fit from Suitsupply. Not super tight, but still not boxy, and the fabrics and construction are top notch. Shown above is this wool/cashmere number in green, and the grey plaid is also wool cashmere. Both source their fabric from Italian mills.

One of the best and most accessible deals in the cords world. A wale that’s just right. Not super plush and fat, but not pincord either. A little bit of stretch. A bunch of colors and a couple of fits.

Merino wool would have been ideal, but this is Factory. So, expect some corners to be cut to keep costs super low. Especially with promotions and codes and what not. Still, looks like it could be a terrific extra layer for when it really cools off.

Phew. I thought Jack Erwin was perhaps hitting some really hard times. That sale they were running felt like a fire sale. But that doesn’t appear to be the case. A new fall collection hits their site This Thursday, September 13th.

Still one of the best. An annual favorite. Not a chunky sweater in the least. Downright thin. But not see through, and super strong. And that makes for a perfect layering piece (since it won’t overwhelm a shirt or be super thick and mushy under a blazer). Sizing can be tricky now that UNIQLO has expanded their base template to accommodate American body types. So know that going in.

Whoever designs the BR “heritage” line deserves a round of applause. Items from that collection almost always look great, nod at past, timeless looks, but still somehow end up looking contemporary at the same time. Great shades here. 60% cotton / 40% poly should have a softer, lighter feel. Sometimes excluded from promotions, but not always. You should be able to get these on a hefty discount.

The good: they’re inexpensive and usually fit quite well. The bad: unless you’re layering, heavily, they’re not really great for anything 20 degrees or below. They are NOT the warmest thing in the world. But they look great. Solids mostly. A pattern or two will trickle in.

Indy-style boots for those that don’t want to shell out for Aldens. Often gets some sort of discount when J. Crew is running a generous code. Still Goodyear Welted.

Holy moly. That cabernet shade. That’ll do nicely. Boiled/felted merino wool here.



From their younger leaning “Red Fleece” collection. These things are gonna almost certainly be a true slim fit, and eventually, you think they’d go on sale. Technically part of a suit, but Red Fleece suit jackets are almost always chopped in the tail. 61% wool, 20% polyester, 17% nylon, 2% acrylic.

H&M is cheap. So their fits and quality can be hit or miss. But still, those blocked stripes and bold colors might be worth searching out in store if you’re dragged in by a significant other, friend, or child. Fabric makeup is 45% Cotton, 32% Polyester, 23% Polyamide.

Not a new design. Actually debuted much earlier in the year. But it STILL doesn’t appear to have made it to this hemisphere? As of yet? Please let me know if I’m wrong. Take the already robust and dependable stainless steel turtle, black out the case, and make the minutes hand jump by lighting it up with bright orange paint. Mean looking. Real mean. Good luck finding one though.

Suitsupply isn’t just for suits. And boy do they ever prove it here. Made in Italy. Both are blake stitched though, so, unlike Goodyear Welted shoes, these might not do super great in heavily wet conditions. But chances are you’re not going to be jumping around in puddles in boots that look this good anyway. Ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply.

Part cardigan, part sportcoat. Super versatile. 80% merino wool and 20% nylon. Has been excluded but should go up for a code at some point.

A seasonal favorite from everyone’s favorite cheap-as-hell necktie emporium. Now, I don’t think I’d wear one of these with a wool suit (it just wouldn’t have enough contrast, texture wise with the jacket and pants), but with more casual cotton sportcoats or under a v-neck sweater or cardigan? Absolutely. Terrific for the smart casual workplace.

A sign of things to come? Just two colors available at post time, and hardly any sizes are in stock. Yet, it clearly states that these won’t even show up in stores until late September. So, stay tuned. A fall version of many a fella’s favorite 5-pocket.

Looks like this might be purpousley slouchy? So if you’re looking for a closer fit, you best look somewhere else. Cotton blend: 55% Cotton, 27% Acrylic, 13% Polyester and 5% Nylon.

WHAT. This was posted to their Instagram just the other day. No details of a release date, styles, or pricing. As of yet. Stay tuned. Big thanks to TJ S. for the tip!

Still one of the best, cheapest options for the thicker legged crowd. Super stretchy. Make sure you wash these before wearing, as the color can bleed onto light colored stuff. Size shown above is 33×30 on 5’10″/185.

Not quite a sportcoat. More of a casual piece of light outerwear that can also double as a top layer. Like a rugged cardigan, but not a cardigan.

I’m usually not a fan of the mixed-media/mixed-leathers thing. But that smooth calfskin + pebbled grain really seems to work here. Built on the 511 last which happens to be the same last that Daltons are built on. Spendy. But fingers are crossed that they somehow go on sale and/or some nice looking factory 2nds somehow hit the shoebank.

That’s… not bad looking. Especially considering it’s an H&M product and their quality can sometimes (often?) be lacking. Nice, saturated argyle pattern. 100% wool.

Brooks Brothers sportcoats are spendy at full price. But they seem to make enough of them that a good size selection lasts on most models for about a year – 18 months. That means timeless styles end up in their clearance section with consistency. Shown from left: Harris Tweed (also shown at top of post) – $349 ($698). Regent Fit Mini-Brokenbone Sport Coat – $349 ($698). Regent Fit BrooksTweed Plaid with Deco Sport Coat – $298.80 ($498)

Dents knows what they’re doing when it comes to gloves. Wool flannel back glove with hairsheep leather palm. Wrist band/snap detail.

The humble polo shirt doesn’t have to be shelved simply because we’re no longer in short sleeve weather. Just find one with, wait for it, long sleeves. H&M’s merino wool has been pretty nice in the past. Haven’t seen these in person yet, but if past is prologue, these should be lightweight but strong. Plus, nothing breathes, yet insulates, like merino.

Yes, Suitsupply is finally expanding their range of separates (a lot of us just can’t get into their super slim pants when it’s a nested suit). Shown above is actually their grey flannel Havana suit from a few years back. Note that this year they’ve put a patch pocket at the chest. Not a welt this time around. But that fabric is something else. Not only does it look luxurious (yet oddly tough) paired as a suit, both pieces look great when split up and worn with other items of clothing.

Don’t underestimate the versatility of the humble cardigan. They look great with everything from a t-shirt and jeans (as shown above) to chinos and a chambray shirt at the office. Just make it wool. Merino. Not some crummy cotton blend. And keep it slim and trim.

Somewhere inbetween the space age and tromping through the 19th century bogs of Scotland. Wear it high or wear it low. There’s snaps on the inside that allow you to adjust the height of the v-neck. Houndstooth pattern. Two colors to pick from.

More sweater than jacket, but could be used as a transitional piece of outerwear too. You’ll see a lot of these sorta sweater sorta jacket hybrids this season.

Suede and sneakers and chelsea boots? That’s a whole lotta Dappered stereotypes right there. Full review coming tomorrow.

Spendy? Sure, a little. But the fabric is outstanding and the quality of the construction is quite nice. Also available in black or navy.

NOT cheap. But good grief look at it. 40mm case so those who prefer more classically sized watches will be very happy. Panda-style color scheme. Would look absolutely dynamite on a brown rally-style strap. Price above is what it’ll run you at an authorized dealer. Want something slightly similar for a quarter of the price? Try Christopher Ward’s quartz C3 Grand Tourer.

Was going for $265 during the Anniversary Sale, and now a whopping half off. More casual (but still oddly polished looking) knit blazers in a wool blend. Different blends though depending on the color. Navy is 76% wool and 24% acrylic. Black is mainly cotton, albeit with a good chunk of wool in there too: 53% cotton, 30% wool, 14% polyester, 3% nylon. Both are just partially lined.

Our contributor Adam T. knows a thing or two about quality footwear. So impressing him is tough to do. Yet he was quite impressed with Grant Stone. Made in China and sold through J. Crew. Full review of their long wings can be found over here.

80% wool and 20% nylon Italian wool blend melton fabric. It’s a true herringbone pattern. A mix of cream and gray. So if you don’t like that contrast, beware. It’s not a solid gray. Hits at mid-thigh. Exposed buttons (no covered placket, some guys prefer exposed buttons, some don’t). Super classy looking.

I’m intrigued by these. I know plenty will give them the side eye, probably because the use of a “feather welt,” but they say they’re recraftable. And they’re water resistant. So? Could be absolutely worth a shot. And I’m a big fan of their Nomad Chukkas. Picked up a pair on mega clearance and I couldn’t be happier with those. If you got their latest paper catalog, check the back cover for a one time use $75 off full priced shoes code.

Not bad for little bro J. Crew Factory. Tweed is something that’s pretty easy to screw up. It’s a wool/poly blend, but it seems to do pretty well. No elbow patches this year. They ditched those a year or two back.

A bomber with a harrington style collar, only with a quilted body. Nice combination of styles there. At post time there’s no fabric composition description, but it’s gotta be all poly, no?

Hold your fire. These’ll drop once they aren’t excluded from a BR code. A total favorite, especially if you’re thicker south of your waist. Why? Because they still refuse to make traveler denim in a straight fit. Plenty stretchy, plenty comfortable, and the deep dark rinse shade is a bit more jean looking that the Traveler version. Size shown above is a 33×30 in the straight fit (they make slim and skinny too). Full review here.

Price shown above is when it’s at 40% off. Huge potential here. Unstructured, has stretch, totally unlined back, and an engineered poly/wool blend fabric for comfort. Hopefully these things are as good in person as I am excited about them. 65% polyester/23% wool/12% cotton blend. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip on these. Also available in a traditional fit.

Great fit if you get the slim. A mid weight, not overly squishy cotton. Has a really nice, clean and crisp texture to it. And this year they’re making them in navy too. Excellent.

All wool exterior in a perfect, dark navy. Guessing that if you really wanted to close that top button, in case of particularly brutal weather, you probably could without issue? Since it’s Suitsupply, it’ll ship and return for free, so you can try it out for yourself in person if you so desire. Lots of other colors available in the Suitsupply basic 2/3 roll topcoat template.

For those mornings where you want to protect your hands from the wind but it’s still not full blown heavy wool mitts or ski gloves weather. You want something that provides protection and a bit of warmth, but you don’t lose much if any of your dexterity. The Orvis lambskin drivers excel at all of that. And they look fantastic. Comes and goes in stock. Good to see that they’re back for another run this year.

Whoa. Hey now. That looks like something else. Currently excluded from promotions but you have to think that exclusion will drop off in the not too distant future. Moleskin = a brushed, dense, cotton fabric that’s super soft and almost suede like.

BR’s “Motion Stretch” line is a collision of tailored wear and stuff that feels like sweats. Only unlike sweats, they’ve been engineered to breathe and avoid that stuffiness. Cotton poly blend. It’s a knit. Expect it to feel a little like a sweatshirt.

Classic, Barbour-like sporting looks without the heritage brand price tag. Corduroy collar, brass-tone snaps, raglan sleeves, and a vent in the rear for ease of movement.

It’s Express, so expect a true slim here. And it’ll almost certainly be lined in polyester. But that burgundy is perfect for the fall. Also available in Black, Olive, and Brown.

The annual return of hot cocktails…

Hot toddys, whiskey slings, etc… Makes you almost want to catch a cold. Almost.

Got a tip on a new fall arrival? You can send those into joe@dappered.com.