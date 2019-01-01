Best Affordable Style of 2018 – The Shoes

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there’re no little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. And it was a good one. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

Goodyear welted and made in Portugal.

No, it’s still not the flippin’ Nike Killshots. And it sure as heck isn’t those “intentionally ugly” Balenciaga Sneakers or their trickle down copies. Woof.

Classic styling that’s updated but not trendy. Fine leathers (especially the Box Calf used on the $298 price point shoes). Made in Portugal. Goodyear welted. Spier & Mackay has done a lot right in the last few years, but their introduction into the men’s dress shoe market has been particularly worth of note.

Currently on sale through January third. Head here for a full review.

Also Receiving Votes: Banana Republic’s suede Chelsea Sneakers, the Allen Edmonds Mackenzie Wholecut (now on sale), Target’s “Keanu” Single Monk, Good Man Brand’s Legend Sneaker, Huckberry’s Duck Boots (for bad weather and you don’t want to wear the nice stuff), any Allen Edmonds first quality on-sale or clearance shoes for a good discount that ship and return for free.