Steal(ish) Alert: Allen Edmonds MacKenzie for $257

Wholecuts are not for everyone. But they’d be for a lot more people if they simply got in person with a pair instead of looking at them on a two-dimensional computer screen.

That minimalism and lack of context can sometimes throw people off.

The new-for-this-year, Wholecut, Medallion Toe MacKenzie from Allen Edmonds is all kinds of right. And while the dark brown was already in clearance, they just dumped the walnuts and coffee color shade in there as well.

The dark brown in direct sun. I actually think they look BETTER

with a few creases and wrinkles and wear.

These are first quality. They ship and return for free. No restocking fees, and there should be no nicks or scratches or slight imperfections that are what makes for a 2nds quality shoe. Fit seems true. A 10.5 D fits my 10.5 D feet just fine. If you’re a fan of the 65 last (the one that Strands and the Park Ave. are built on) you should do well with the MacKenzies in your normal size. You can find a full review here.

The walnut shade. A hint of burnishing at the toe, and that elegant medallion.

Sign up for their “collectors club” (a basic email login/creating an account) and you can save another 15% off on that first purchase. Drops them to $218.45. Don’t like the medallion? The plain toe MacLennan wholecuts are also on clearance for the same price.

If you’re not sold, but thinking about it, keep an eye on these. After Christmas/New Years sales might see an extra 20% off clearance items coming. I don’t know that for sure. I don’t have any inside information there. But it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

They’re clean. They’re mean. They’re Goodyear welted and made in Port Washington, Wisconsin. And there’s not a hint of a tattoo about them.

That’s all. Carry on.