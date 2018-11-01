Extra 40% off Bonobos Sale, East Dane Sale Picks, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

UPDATE: The calendar flips to November and everyone loses their friggin’ minds. LOTS of updates below in case you’re checking back in from early this morning. It’s one of the better handfuls in recent memory to be honest…

The Bonobos sale section has been real picked over for a while now. So a fresh injection of some new stock, to said sale section, is welcome. And now it’s an extra 40% off, no need to lean on the lesser 20% off code (ECLIPSE20.) Use that GHOULS for an extra 40% off.

Expires today, so, hop to it. Okay, not exactly our wheelhouse, but big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip on this. Of which he said: “This one is actually pretty good. Especially this Instant Pot, normally $100, now $70 AND they give you a $10 Target gift card. I have the Lux version (the most basic – the Duo is better), and it’s fantastic for cooking for up to 4 people. And if you don’t know what to cook, use that gift card to buy this book!” And as an owner of a cordless Dyson stick vacuum, I can say those things will change your life. Especially if you have pets. Who cares if it’s fuschia. It’s $110 off. Also, those wireless beats just got a mention by the Blue Stones the other day. This one is more of a Dappered Space alert, but still. And don’t forget, everything is now getting fast and free two day shipping now, no sign up or membership required.

Almost $80 off? That’s… a really nice price for an Italian flannel, half canvas sportcoat. Plus, you can add pants (not on sale) for $138 and make it a suit for $387. Available in navy, light gray, and medium gray.

Plenty of different Bambino styles to pick from. Still final sale of course. Estimated ship date is December 3rd. Lots of style variations to pick from, some of which are an extra $10 – $15 at checkout. No small seconds this time which is kind of a bummer.

Swiss made, automatic movement, 100m water resistance, and timeless vintage military looks. Comes with a two year manufacturer’s warranty. Crystal is a domed “hesalite,” which is probably an intentional choice being that these are vintage inspired. It’s plastic, but scratches can be buffed out. Like the crystals on the original Omega moon watches. Goes for $320 over at Jomashop, so, some savings, but these are final sale since it’s Massdrop doing the selling. Estimated ship date is November 26th.

Suitsupply just released a new line from their fancy pants “Jort” collection, and, well, I don’t know how many of these things they made, but, if there’s more than a handful, I can see these ending up in the outlet post holidays. I… I got nothin’ fellas.

In case you missed it… but… pretty sure not many of you did. Still, one of the better sales that they run. Didn’t get a personalized code in your email? Text Family to 89532 and you should get one back from BR. But pretty sure you’re opting into their promotional texts at that point. If you’re a cardmember, use BRCARD for an extra 10% off at checkout. If your purchase is north of $100? Use BRSHIP for free 3-5 day shipping. Full picks can be found here.

So while East Dane can be a great place to pick up Loakes or the odd Billy Reid Peacoat on sale, there’s also a lot of weird (and expensive) stuff over there. As evidenced by the picks above. Those were the least weird/expensive stuff that I could find.

Also worth a mention: