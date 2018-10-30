Steal Alert: 30% off the Billy Reid Bond Peacoat in Navy

UPDATE: All sizes were available at post time, but these things are moving FAST.

The Daniel Craig era as James Bond hasn’t been without debate. Quantum of Solace. That couch in Spectre. Skyfall’s… plot.

But one thing most people agree upon? The peacoat in Skyfall was pretty sweet.

Shoulda taken the stairs.

It is also exceptionally difficult to find it on sale in the classic, deep dark navy that Craig sports in Shanghai. Except for now.

East Dane has the made in Italy, 80% wool / 20% nylon melton, six button front, gorgeous leather under the collar Bond peacoat on sale, right now, for 30% off. In Navy no less.

It’s still quite the investment at almost half a grand, but for a piece of really, really nice outerwear, which’ll last you for a good chunk of your existence? Some of us consider that money well spent.

Ships fast and returns for free. No final sale nonsense here.

That’s all, carry on.