Monday Sales Tripod – New AE Rediscover America Reductions, Perfect UNIQLO Sweaters, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America NEW further discounts
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $295 ($425)
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $295 ($425)
- Carlyle Plain-toe Oxford – $295 ($425)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Tumbled Leather – $295 ($395)
- Dalton Wingtip Boots – $345 ($495)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Chromexcel Leather – $295 ($395)
I don’t know why, but they just dropped some further discounts on some select models already involved in their rediscover America sale. For example, the Higgins Mill WAS $335, but is now down to $295. Those further reduced models are shown above. Also, if you don’t have an account with Allen Edmonds yet, you can sign up to be part of their “collectors club” and you’ll get an additional 15% off your first purchase.
#2. UNIQLO: $10 off Extra Fine Merino Sweaters & Ultra Light Down Coats + Free Shipping no Minimum!
- Extra Fine Merino V-Neck Sweater – $29.90 ($39.90)
- Extra Fine Merino Cardigan – $39.90 ($49.90)
- Extra Fine Merino Crew-Neck Sweater – $29.90 ($39.90)
- Ultra Light Down Vest – $39.90 ($49.90)
- Ultra Light Down Jacket – $59.90 ($69.90)
Free shipping no minimum too? Perfect. UNIQLO doesn’t do massive sales. So ten bucks off is worth a mention. ESPECIALLY when it’s two of their most popular (and for good reason) products. Their extra fine merino wool is super lightweight yet super strong. Those sweaters comes in tons of colors and styles. And they’re reasonably priced to start with.
#3. Target: 20% off fallClothes/Shoes/Accessories w/ SAVE20
- Goodfellow & Co Wool Overcoat Jacket – $63.99 ($79.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. Standard Fit Knit Blazer – $39.99 ($49.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Shawl Pullover Sweater – $23.99 ($29.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Keanu Single Monk Strap – $47.99 ($59.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Button-Up Shawl Cardigan – $27.99 ($34.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. Canvas Chore Blazer – $27.99 ($34.99)
This year’s F/W Goodfellow & Co collection seems to be light years better than last years. Those monks aren’t half bad. The jeans are legit. And that just debuted wool-blend brown topcoat? Yessir. Got one on the way for our annual best outerwear round up. Sizing will still probably be an issue for some. It seems like Goodfellow & Co still has pretty wide gaps between their S/M/L/XL sizes.
BONUS Bonobos: Extra 30% off FINAL sale items w/ SURPRISE
- Summer Weight Italian 5-Pocket Pants – $82.60 FINAL ($178)
- Foundation Italian Wool Suits – $350 FINAL ($700)
- Capstone Premium Italian Wool Blazer – $294 FINAL ($600)
- Weekday Warrior Dress Pants – $61.60 FINAL ($98) ALL Colors
Not a world beater of a deal. Things were going for less in their sale section not that long ago. But still worth a mention. Big fan of those Italian 5-pocket pants. They’re lighter in weight, but aren’t so paper thin that you can’t wear them year round. And they are mega comfortable. Fabric makeup there is 86% Cotton, 10% Linen, and a noticeable, stretchy, 4% Elastane.
BONUS II J. Crew: 40% off select full price & sale w/ BIGSALE
- American Lambswool Bird’s-Eye-Knit Sweater-Blazer – $112.80 ($188)
- Wallace & Barnes Twill Cotton-Hemp Counter Coat – $58.80 ($98)
- Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt – $41.70 ($69.50)
- 14-Wale Cords in Slim, Straight, or Athletic Fit in Pacific Navy – $47.70 ($79.50)
- Ludlow Garment Duffel Bag – $148.80 ($248)
- Letterman Jacket in Wool – $136.80 ($228)
Worth another mention. Ends today. Full picks over here.
BONUS III: Club Monaco 25% off $150+ (no exclusions?)
- Merino Racked Shawl Cardigan – $127.12 ($169.50)
- Allen Edmonds Chelsea Boot – $371.25 ($495)
- Red Wing Sheldon Boot – $277.49 ($369.99)
Gee whiz this is getting out of hand. Anyway, looks like Club Monaco is doing 25% off purchases of $150+ and they aren’t excluding all that much. Some 3rd party stuff seems to be included, like those Red Wings. Same goes for Allen Edmonds Liverpools, which are cheaper through CM than they are through AE even during their discover America sale. No code necessary here. Discount should happen at checkout.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 40% off just about everything. A few exclusions, and leather/suede/cashmere is 20% off, but not bad if you’ve had your eye on something that’s usually excluded. Might do a deep dive on this later.
- Lands’ End: 40% off full priced styles w/ SUNFLOWER & 3290
- Brooks Brothers: Men’s Shirts 4 for $199.
- Gustin: They’re offering up their Horween weekender in Nut Brown Dublin for $549.
- EXPRESS: Take 40% off everything.