Monday Sales Tripod – New AE Rediscover America Reductions, Perfect UNIQLO Sweaters, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

I don’t know why, but they just dropped some further discounts on some select models already involved in their rediscover America sale. For example, the Higgins Mill WAS $335, but is now down to $295. Those further reduced models are shown above. Also, if you don’t have an account with Allen Edmonds yet, you can sign up to be part of their “collectors club” and you’ll get an additional 15% off your first purchase.

Free shipping no minimum too? Perfect. UNIQLO doesn’t do massive sales. So ten bucks off is worth a mention. ESPECIALLY when it’s two of their most popular (and for good reason) products. Their extra fine merino wool is super lightweight yet super strong. Those sweaters comes in tons of colors and styles. And they’re reasonably priced to start with.

This year’s F/W Goodfellow & Co collection seems to be light years better than last years. Those monks aren’t half bad. The jeans are legit. And that just debuted wool-blend brown topcoat? Yessir. Got one on the way for our annual best outerwear round up. Sizing will still probably be an issue for some. It seems like Goodfellow & Co still has pretty wide gaps between their S/M/L/XL sizes.

Not a world beater of a deal. Things were going for less in their sale section not that long ago. But still worth a mention. Big fan of those Italian 5-pocket pants. They’re lighter in weight, but aren’t so paper thin that you can’t wear them year round. And they are mega comfortable. Fabric makeup there is 86% Cotton, 10% Linen, and a noticeable, stretchy, 4% Elastane.

Worth another mention. Ends today. Full picks over here.

Gee whiz this is getting out of hand. Anyway, looks like Club Monaco is doing 25% off purchases of $150+ and they aren’t excluding all that much. Some 3rd party stuff seems to be included, like those Red Wings. Same goes for Allen Edmonds Liverpools, which are cheaper through CM than they are through AE even during their discover America sale. No code necessary here. Discount should happen at checkout.

Also worth a mention…