Steal Alert: Bonobos Foundation Suits For $300 (normally $700)

Note: Code is good for an extra 40% off sale items, but it expires today (9/14/18).

I do believe these are fused, but they’re about as good as it gets for fused suits. Also, many an athletic fella (even if they’re a slim athletic fella), swears by Bonobos trousers. That curved waistband and perfectly designed seat does wonders for those with glutes of steel.

And those steely, bounce-a-quarter-off-me-rear-end slabs of power and performance can often make suit shopping hard.

Not so today. They’re final sale, but a bunch of Bonobos Foundation Italian Wool Suits are already marked down, and the code TGIF knocks an additional 40% off.

Shown above in Bright Navy Sharkskin, Charcoal, Grey, and Navy.

Just the Sharkskin is $318. The rest are $300 with the code.

They’re also sold as separates, so if you don’t fit into a normal “drop” zone, these can be a bit of a godsend.

Code TGIF expires today (9/14) though. Yes, it’s good on much more than suits. There’s plenty in their sale section right now. So, probably worth a quick look if you’re a fan of Bonobos. Big thanks to Bryan B. for passing along the tip.

