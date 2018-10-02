J. Crew: 40% off select full price and sale items

What was said the other day? That J. Crew doesn’t hit 40% off all that often?

Cripes. Looks like I wasn’t just wrong, I was loud wrong.

But I’m happy that I’m wrong. 40% off is a pretty big cut for J. Crew, and with most (all?) of their fall collection now online and available, it’s not a bad time to pick up something new for the change in season. If you’re in the market for something new that is. Picks are below. Of course there are exclusions (like their excellent wool/cotton tweed blazers,) but quite a bit of the new stuff is getting this hefty cut.

A highlight of the sale. Big potential, especially that knit sweater/blazer/sportjackets/swackets are now a thing that we can all lean on without looking overly trendy. Wool is sourced from an American mill. Sizes are starting to get a bit scarce.

A basic that you’ve got to admit is at a pretty solid price. Merino wool + nylon blend. Lots of colors to pick from.

A basic, but offered in both their regular and slim fit. Made overseas, but at least the fabric is from the US. Very well reviewed online.

Looks a little less Mr. Rogers and a little more Gatsby’s next door neighbor Nick. Wool is sourced from the same mill that makes up the sweater blazer.

What do you call a wool, colorblocked bomber? That’d be a letterman jacket. No letters necessary here either. Also available in a burgundy option that looks more campus-like thanks to a striped collar.

Big fan of J. Crew’s merino cardigans. Nice material, available in classic or slim fit, and unlike much of the competition, there’s a good sized placket here. Thin cardigan plackets can look a little feminine sometimes. Just wish they made them in more colors. You can have it in any color you’d like… as long as it’s navy.

The heck are these things? I’m taking an educated guess here, and I’m thinking they’re gonna be lighter in weight than their standard wool/cashmere topcoats? My guess is these are more like a mac, but still made of wool. Think more of a suiting wool. Less a felt-like smushy winter wool. I’m guessing. Maybe. Who knows. NOTE: At post time, it doesn’t look like the 40% off is working at checkout? I’ve got an email into customer service to see what the deal is. It’s clearly marked for the code.

The new Wallace & Barnes stuff looks good. Very good. And while the last thing I need is another sweater, I’d be lying if I didn’t admit to the fact that I want this sucker in “deep cabernet.” Felted (aka boiled) merino wool. Could be used as either a heavy house sweater or a lighter jacket.

See the most recent review on the J. Crew site. Yes, this bag is lacking some much needed zipper pulls, but that’s a quick and easy Amazon fix. Other than that, it’s a great bag. And finding a garment duffel for less than this price is gonna be tough.

Very interested in these things. I guess they’re more of a knit than a standard shirt, and thus, stretch really well. From their new “destination” line that’s supposed to be higher performing, on the go stuff.

Yes you can find cords for less (see GAP), but some of you are pretty tied to J. Crew’s pant fits. All three fits available here. Lots of colors to pick from. Cotton with a bit of elastane for stretch.

Timeless stuff here. A wool cashmere blend sourced from an Italian mill. Four different colors to pick from. Looks like they might NOT be doing an extra-insulated version this year?

Not wool this time, but instead a cotton/poly fleece. Another example of a better looking, more versatile alternative to that old worn out hoodie so many of us reach for.

Preppy without going overboard. And sometimes you don’t need that super thick muffler, but you still need a scarf to cover up that V at the top of your topcoat. These’ll do the trick nicely.

From their classic workwear inspired line. One of those chore-style coats/overshirts, but this one is actually up for the discount.

No lining here except for the sleeves. A little less stuffy compared to a traditional, hard shouldered, gold buttoned navy blazer. Full review here. Also available in a gray as well as a tan “sandy dune.”

Four color options. Basically the same sweater (at least it looks to be from here?) but one is considered to be heathered, and the other is donegal. Beats me.

Another lighter than your average winter scarf option for when it’s cool out but not bitter cold.

A zipper and snap closure, an old school coach’s style collar, and boiled/felted merino wool. Also available in a lighter gray shade. Their Wallace & Barnes label sure did nail the wool stuff this year.

The 40% off select full price and sale items code BIGSALE runs clear through Monday 10/8.