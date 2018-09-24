Dappered

Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 40% off Bonobos Sale, Astorflex Chukkas under $100, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Bonobos: Extra 40% off Final Sale Items w/ STEAL

Bonobos

New items have been added to their sale section too. Lots of wheelhouse stuff in there. And while sizes are starting to move, there’s still lots of sizes left for their selection of Italian wool Foundation Suits. A heads up on those stretch wool dress trousers. The blend depends on the color. For example, the light blues are a linen wool, while the navy heather is a wool cotton.

 

#2. Guideboat Co: Made in Italy Astorflex Chukkas – $98 FINAL ($145)

Made in Italy Astorflex Chukkas

Not bad for a really, really nice desert boot. But they are final sale. And sold in EU sizes. So that could get tricky. For reference, a size 43 (which translates to a size 10 in US sizes) fit my 10.5 D feet just fine out of the box. Full review here.

 

#3. Huckberry: Flint & Tinder USA Made Flannel Lined Waxed Trucker restock – $220

Flint & Tinder USA Made Flannel Lined Waxed Trucker

They’re not on sale, but they ARE one of Huckberry’s most popular products. Made in the USA, waxed to be water repellent and durable, and lined with a soft blanket flannel.

 

BONUS  Massdrop: Loake 1880 Buckingham Brogue Oxfords – $219.99 FINAL ($324)

Loake 1880 Buckingham Brogue Oxfords

Hell of a price for made in the UK, Goodyear welted, wingtip brogues that don’t make it over to this side of the pond that often. Loake just isn’t sold in many spots here in the US. But as always, it’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale. Sold in UK sizes, so if you wear a US size 10, get a UK size 9. Available in four shades of calfskin, and a suede for an extra ten bucks. Estimated ship date is October 30th.

 

