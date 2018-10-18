A rare Ledbury Sale, Saddleback goes 15% off sitewide, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Saddleback just does not do sales often. If at all. This is a rare one. 15% off in honor of their 15th anniversary of doing business. Big thanks to Tim E. for the tip!

The Combo Pick: 1 White Fine Twill Dress Shirt ($145) + 1 Blue Fine Twill Mid Spread Dress Shirt ($145) = $217.50 total ($290)

Not a bad time to stock up if you’re a Ledbury fan. Just a few exclusions here: belts, cuff links, shoes, and gift cards. The rest? Fair game. Ledbury ain’t cheap. Far from it. But man are their shirts and other goods a noticeable step above. Normally $145 a piece, if you get two of their wheelhouse mid-spread dress shirts, which look awesome sans tie, you can get them down to $108.75 a pop. Spendy? Yes. But a splurge that some of us think is well worth it.

UPDATE: I got some bad info and the top two tiers of the discounts were wrong this morning. A little more generous than they actually are, but not terrible. Post has been updated above. Sorry about that guys.

There is a LOT of stuff in the BR sale section right now. Some of it (picks above) actually has a decent size selection left too. But a lot of it is picked over. Feels like an end of season clearance, and then some.

The Anniversary Sale rolls on, but there have also been some interesting deals hitting their clearance section and factory 2nds area as well. I know factory 2nds are a risk (especially with that steep $25 restocking fee…) but $167 for Mackenzie wholecuts? With all sizes? That’s cheap. Meanwhile, over in clearance, dark brown Daltons, first quality, are going for $345. Not bad.

When Jomashop runs a deep discount code like this on a specific watch, said watch is usually funky. Like, not just a little. REAL funky. That’s not the case this time. Swiss made, Automatic, classy… $325? And check out those blue leaf-style hands. 40mm case size. Big thanks to reader Matt F. for the tip!

Also worth a mention: