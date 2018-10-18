A rare Ledbury Sale, Saddleback goes 15% off sitewide, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Dappered

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Saddleback: 15% off w/ HAPPY15TH

Saddleback just does not do sales often. If at all. This is a rare one. 15% off in honor of their 15th anniversary of doing business. Big thanks to Tim E. for the tip!

 

Ledbury: 20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350

The Combo Pick: 1 White Fine Twill Dress Shirt ($145) + 1 Blue Fine Twill Mid Spread Dress Shirt ($145) = $217.50 total ($290) 

Not a bad time to stock up if you’re a Ledbury fan. Just a few exclusions here: belts, cuff links, shoes, and gift cards. The rest? Fair game. Ledbury ain’t cheap. Far from it. But man are their shirts and other goods a noticeable step above. Normally $145 a piece, if you get two of their wheelhouse mid-spread dress shirts, which look awesome sans tie, you can get them down to $108.75 a pop. Spendy? Yes. But a splurge that some of us think is well worth it.

UPDATE: I got some bad info and the top two tiers of the discounts were wrong this morning. A little more generous than they actually are, but not terrible. Post has been updated above. Sorry about that guys.

 

Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Items

There is a LOT of stuff in the BR sale section right now. Some of it (picks above) actually has a decent size selection left too. But a lot of it is picked over. Feels like an end of season clearance, and then some.

 

Allen Edmonds: Select Clearance / Factory 2nds Deals

The Anniversary Sale rolls on, but there have also been some interesting deals hitting their clearance section and factory 2nds area as well. I know factory 2nds are a risk (especially with that steep $25 restocking fee…) but $167 for Mackenzie wholecuts? With all sizes? That’s cheap. Meanwhile, over in clearance, dark brown Daltons, first quality, are going for $345. Not bad.

 

Jomashop: Tissot Heritage Heritage Sovereign Auto- $325 w/ PUSHTS150 ($475)

When Jomashop runs a deep discount code like this on a specific watch, said watch is usually funky. Like, not just a little. REAL funky. That’s not the case this time. Swiss made, Automatic, classy… $325? And check out those blue leaf-style hands. 40mm case size. Big thanks to reader Matt F. for the tip!

 

Also worth a mention: