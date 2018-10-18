A rare Ledbury Sale, Saddleback goes 15% off sitewide, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Saddleback: 15% off w/ HAPPY15TH
- Flight Bag – $466.65 ($549) shown above in chestnut
- Slim Laptop Briefcase – $449.65 ($529) review here
- Thin Front Pocket Briefcase – $500.65 ($589) review here
- Doctor’s Overnight Bag – $492.15 ($579)
- Toiletry Bag – $160.65 ($189) review here
Saddleback just does not do sales often. If at all. This is a rare one. 15% off in honor of their 15th anniversary of doing business. Big thanks to Tim E. for the tip!
Ledbury: 20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350
The Combo Pick: 1 White Fine Twill Dress Shirt ($145) + 1 Blue Fine Twill Mid Spread Dress Shirt ($145) = $217.50 total ($290)
Not a bad time to stock up if you’re a Ledbury fan. Just a few exclusions here: belts, cuff links, shoes, and gift cards. The rest? Fair game. Ledbury ain’t cheap. Far from it. But man are their shirts and other goods a noticeable step above. Normally $145 a piece, if you get two of their wheelhouse mid-spread dress shirts, which look awesome sans tie, you can get them down to $108.75 a pop. Spendy? Yes. But a splurge that some of us think is well worth it.
UPDATE: I got some bad info and the top two tiers of the discounts were wrong this morning. A little more generous than they actually are, but not terrible. Post has been updated above. Sorry about that guys.
Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Items
- Slim Cotton Stretch Basketweave Blazer – $126.49 ($298)
- Slim Rapid Movement Denim Gray Wash Jean – $41.49 ($118)
- Supima Cotton Ribbed Sweater Bomber – $54.49 ($128)
- Waller Suede Brogue Oxford – $42.98 ($158) review here
- Stretch Web Belt – $14.98 ($49.50)
- Rhyley Open-Knit Lace-Up Sneaker – $54.49 ($128)
There is a LOT of stuff in the BR sale section right now. Some of it (picks above) actually has a decent size selection left too. But a lot of it is picked over. Feels like an end of season clearance, and then some.
Allen Edmonds: Select Clearance / Factory 2nds Deals
- Factory 2nds Mackenzie Wholecuts – $167 ($425)
- Factory 2nds Higgins Mill Boot with Chromexcel Leather – $211 ($395)
- Dalton Wingtip Boots in Dark Brown – $345 ($495)
The Anniversary Sale rolls on, but there have also been some interesting deals hitting their clearance section and factory 2nds area as well. I know factory 2nds are a risk (especially with that steep $25 restocking fee…) but $167 for Mackenzie wholecuts? With all sizes? That’s cheap. Meanwhile, over in clearance, dark brown Daltons, first quality, are going for $345. Not bad.
Jomashop: Tissot Heritage Heritage Sovereign Auto- $325 w/ PUSHTS150 ($475)
When Jomashop runs a deep discount code like this on a specific watch, said watch is usually funky. Like, not just a little. REAL funky. That’s not the case this time. Swiss made, Automatic, classy… $325? And check out those blue leaf-style hands. 40mm case size. Big thanks to reader Matt F. for the tip!
Also worth a mention:
- Massdrop: They’ve got an Alpina Swiss Made Automatic Chronograph that’s pretty good looking. Not too big either, 41.5mm. Gonna cost you a cool grand though.
- Lands’ End: 40% off full priced styles w/ CORN & 3026
- NeedSupplyCo: 20% off w/ 20FORYOU
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off Sale Items.
- Brooks Brothers: $200 off $600 w/ BCFL18