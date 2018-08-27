Reader Appreciation Week 2018 Wrap Up

Well that was fun.

Some congratulations are certainly in order. A hearty virtual handshake goes out to…

And again, can’t say thanks enough to the people who provided all of the thank you gifts this week: Joey, Colin, and Alaina at Allen Edmonds who have been a pleasure to work with. The incredible Gene and Peyton at Saddleback. Jessica, Jason, and the rest of the folks at Ledbury. Nick at Orient, who’s been up for honest reviews and giveaways for years. And of course, Kirsten and all the other incredibly well dressed people over at Suitsupply.

Y’know what all of those companies have in common? They didn’t have to participate in Reader Appreciation Week. Far from it. But they did and they did so without hesitation.

Thanks again to all of you in the readership. Carry on. Here’s to R.A.W. 2019.