Win It: The Saddleback Flight Bag

Kudos to Saddleback for not being afraid to experiment. They’ve been a bit of a legend in the men’s style world for years, yet they keep trying new things. And their outstanding Flight Bag is just one of the many recent results of that willingness to keep creating.

It’s different from their other briefcases. Instead of a flap over closure, this one has a Gladstone style opening. Like doctor bags from way back when. Y’know, when Docs used to make house calls… and you could easily die from a simple infection. Anyway, their other bags are plenty sophisticated for most of us to haul into our places of work, yet this new Flight Bag looks that much better with its riveted, hinged top.

Pigskin pocket for your 15″ laptop. Lots of space for whatever else you carry.

The rest of the bag is as thoughtfully designed as all other Saddleback gear. Pockets and pockets and more pockets. The back side of the exterior has one large pocket for newspapers, maps, and anything else that’s not too bulky. The front side of the exterior has two buckle flap pockets to secure important stuff. But what if you need quick access to something like a phone? Easy. Those buckle flap pockets have their sides and bottoms sewn to the exterior of the bag. Meaning, you can slide stuff behind them. Genius.

Shown here in dark coffee brown, fully upright.

You can push the top down a bit for a shorter, more rounded look.

The interior features a sturdy, yet flexible pig skin pocket for your laptop or larger tablet. And there’s plenty of room inside for whatever you might need to haul on a daily (or more) basis. There’s even a subtle false bottom to the inside of the bag for… well… that’s up to you.

Super thick leather. Marine grade thread. Rivets and hardware to last a century.

Being that it’s a Saddleback, it’s still made with the thickest, toughest, full grain leather they could find. It’s gorgeous stuff, and it starts to obtain a nice patina right away. Everything is stitched together with marine grade thread, and all stress points are kept tight with brass rivets. And yes, it has a 100 year warranty. Is it super lightweight? Of course not. But this thing is built to last. And then some.

Pretty close in size to the recently redesigned Thin Brief.

Available in their four colors of leather (tobacco, chestnut, dark coffee brown, and black). Was on back order for the longest time after it debuted, but all colors are back in stock. Or, you could win one here for free.

Shown here in chestnut, from our recent back-to-school post.