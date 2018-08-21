Win it: A $399 Suitsupply Gift Card

Reader Appreciation Week: $399 to spend at Suitsupply

Consider this week five days of saying thank you. Without your readership, your emails, and your willingness to spread the word, Dappered wouldn’t exist. The collection of good guys who frequent this corner of the internet is by far the greatest achievement of this website. And to say thank you, we’ve put together five, splurge-worthy giveaways that’ll hopefully express our gratitude. Welcome to Dappered’s Reader Appreciation Week. Good luck, and thanks a million.

For the younger readers out there… Imagine this: We once lived in a world where it was extremely difficult to find a soft shouldered, tailored but not tight cut, high-arm-holed suit. Forget about finding a place that had plenty of these things in every fabric, color, and pattern combo you could imagine. It was damn difficult to find a basic navy or charcoal with these characteristics.

It was a dark time.

And then Suitsupply came along. And not only do they inject the men’s style world with those soft shouldered, tailored cut suits with high armholes, they make their suits with a half canvas construction from Italian Fabrics. They also deliver your purchase to your door, for free. And if it doesn’t work out? The return shipping is free too.

A small selection of items that go for $399 or less at Suitsupply.

But they don’t do just suits. Their sense of style and balance, of quality craftsmanship & price, permeates their entire collection. Sportcoats, blazers, outwear, shoes, trousers, leather goods and other accessories. All while offering designs that span the spectrum. From high-risk peacock looks to straight laced sober basics.

True, there are a lot more choices when it comes to where to get a suit these days. Much has changed since Suitsupply came to this side of the Atlantic. But even so, it’s Suitsupply that continues to set the bar high for the industry. They are the first stop for tons of guys when it comes to finding a suit, or a sportcoat, or other pieces of menswear that balances quality, price, and head-turning looks.

Enter here to win a $399 giftcard to Suitsupply. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 8/22/18. Thanks to Suitsupply for providing the gift card for Reader Appreciation Week!

Suitsupply’s $399 line is one of the best in the business.

Italian wools, half-canvas, and available in their timeless Napoli and Lazio cuts.