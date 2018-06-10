10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Summertime Shirts, Aussie made Shades, Cheap Performance Pants, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Sometimes you need something to stick a bunch of little items in. Say, you have a briefcase that’s more or less just one big pocket inside. Fair enough. And here, you have three different options for under seventy bucks. Dimensions are: Small = 4 1/4″ x 5 1/2″, Medium = 4 3/4″ x 6 1/4″, Large = 5 1/4″ x 7 1/4″. From the same people that brought you this Duffel bag.

Not only are they an on-sale, super versatile summer sneaker, simply saying the worlds “old skool metal” in that combination makes me wanna crank up the Scorps and annoy the neighbors. Which, frankly, isn’t a good idea because they’re a really sweet couple who do a great job looking after our cats when we’re away. Don’t worry, I shovel their walk for them in the winter if I can beat them to it.

Different but not loud pattern. 98% cotton and 2% spandex. Available in either standard or slim fit. A great alternative to wearing a polo. On sale all the time.

Another brilliant accessory from the folks at Form Function Form. Made in the USA from a single piece of leather with their subtle and classy F-three-dot logo. This is a perfect gift for those in the medical field. Especially the lady or ladies in your life. Shown above on my pal Kelly’s purse. She works in the medical sales field, and she’s in and out of clinics all day every day. So having one of these things on hand, stylishly, is a huge win. Currently 20% off with the code.

Gray jeans are a hell of a lot easier to wear than most guys might think. Sure, it’s a little toasty to wear these things now, but for under $47, AND they’re made from BR’s fantastic Rapid Movement Fabric? They’re a steal.

Just over the $75 threshold, but close enough. Made in Australia. 55mm lens size should be good for most fellas. Ships fast and free via Amazon.

BIG thanks to reader Alex F. for sending the tip on these things. According to him: “The Old Navy Slim Go Dry hit my radar when I learned how popular ‘travel pants’ like the Public Rec All Day Every Day pants or Lululemon ABC pants are. I’m not a frequent traveler or backpacker, but sweatpants comfort with fitted chinos style is definitely up my alley. However, the $100+ pricetag and outdoorsy details of many popular models is not. Enter the Go Dry. They definitely hit the mark on ‘sweatpants’ comfort with lots of stretch, light weight and breathability. Unlike sweatpants, they create a nice silhouette that looks equally at home with a T-shirt and sneakers or a button up and blazer and oxfords. I have worn these several times since getting them and they are without a doubt my most comfortable and versatile pair of pants. There are no offensive details, like elastic waistbands or ankles, weird cargo pockets, zipoff legs or obnoxious swishing noises when I walk. It’s got all the pockets, belt loops buttons and zippers that a regular pair of pants should. Aside from a couple small darts at the knee, there is nothing about these pants that visually distinguishes them from other casual pants I own.”

In case you missed it in the handful last week. Fifty bucks. And you get a pair of them. Full how-to-wear-it can be found here. Full review here. Fifty bucks for these things is a steal. Getting close to sold out.

Summer is here. That means it’s hot. But that doesn’t mean many of us stop working out, or hell, slow down. But the weather can often lead to losing a few pounds or more in sweat during a tough workout. How do you keep the sweat from blinding you by stinging your eyes shut? These things. Are they super stytlish? Not really, but, they’re pretty subtle, and hot damn do they work. Trust me, when I get going, I SWEAT. Like, when doing major cardio? Pools of it. Dripping off my nose and ear lobes. These things keep the sweat out of my eyes. And they hold up in the wash too.

Made in the USA Timeless classics. Black, white and heather grey shirts that are cut and sewn in the US plus they’re made from fabric knitted here in the states too. White and black are all cotton. Grey is a tri blend fabric.

