How To Wear It: Light Colored Suede Shoes

B.R. Waller Suede Wingtip – $94.80 w/ STYLE ($158)
Light in color suede shoes are a spring and summer staple. But if you’re used to wearing black and dark brown shoes on your feet (outside of athletic shoes and sneakers), then they might be a little bit intimidating. Luckily, they’re more versatile than you think, and don’t have to be reserved for just seersucker suits. Proof is below, featuring Banana Republic’s “Waller” suede wingtip in “Sandy Taupe” (full review can be found here). Are these a bit easier to wear compared to super-traditional off-white bucks? Indeed. But that doesn’t mean off-white bucks couldn’t look just as good with many (or all) of the outfits shown here…
With Jeans & a Sportcoat while it’s still cool out
- Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Wool in Gray – $320 w/ BLUEMOON ($400)
- Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare in White – $59.50
- Jeans: Banana Republic Rapid Movement Denim – $118
- Belt: Brooks Brothers Ribbon Belt (sold out)
- Watch: Hamilton (discontinued)
- Sunglasses: Suncloud Motorway – $55.81
Bridging the gap between the cold that (hopefully) was and the warmth that’s coming. A smart casual uniform for some of us, brightened up a bit with the lighter colored suede shoes and the crisp white shirt. One warning on wearing light colored suede shoes with dark wash jeans. Make sure those jeans are washed a few times before you try this, because if they’re the type of jeans to bleed/crock a bit, you’ll end up with blue streaks on your shoes. Also note that the Bonobos blazers in this post are from a couple seasons ago, and thus still show the patch pocket at the chest. They’ve switched that out for a welt pocket since, but are still sticking with patch pockets on the lower half.
With Light Chinos and a Contrasting Polo
- Chinos: Bonobos Stretch Chinos – $78.40 w/ BLUEMOON ($98)
- Polo: Banana Republic Luxe Touch Polo – $29.70 ($49.50)
- Belt: J. Crew Factory Washed Leather Belt – $23.50
- Watch: Standard Issue Instruments Pilot Timer (discontinued)
- Sunglasses: Ray Ban Clubmaster Oversized – $89.50
Wheelhouse stuff here. A perfect casual, but not frumpy or sloppy look for when temps start to heat up. Currently working on our annual polo-palooza/best polos round up. So stand by for that.
With a Lightweight Sweater & Jeans on the weekend
- Sweater: Lands’ End Cotton/Modal Button Shoulder Sweater – $36 when 40% off ($60)
- Jeans: Banana Republic Rapid Movement Denim – $118
- Belt: J. Crew Factory Washed Leather Belt – $23.50
- Sunglasses: Persol 714 Steve McQueen Edition – $279 (I did NOT pay this much for them all those years back I got them. Good Lord those things have gotten expensive. Try these from J. Crew for a much cheaper, non-folding alternative.)
- Watch: Armogan Spirit of St. Louis – $250ish for that specific colorway. That’s steep. Currently out of stock at Huckberry and the other usual 3rd party retailers.
Off the clock doesn’t mean you have to give up. This outfit would be great for casual dates, or, those weekends where you’re feeling a bit like a slob but want to put an end to that. Big fan of that particular sweater from Lands’ End. Nice and lightweight. Almost feels like a super lightweight merino, only much cheaper.
With Oxford Cloth Pants and a Light Polo
- Polo: Banana Republic Luxe Touch Polo – $29.70 ($49.50)
- Pants: J. Crew Factory Slim or Straight Fit Oxford Cloth Pant – $37.50
- Belt: Jomers USA Made Cotton Macrame Belt – $20
- Watch: Hamilton (discontinued.)
- Sunglasses: Ray Ban Clubmaster Oversized – $89.50
For when it REALLY heats up. Items above are all cotton though, so if you have a tendency to sweat a lot, know that once cotton gets wet, it stays wet. Thus, you’ll want to swap those oxford cloth pants for some tech-fabric chinos or fresco/tropical wool trousers. For the polo, you’ll want to go with a tech fabric too, but just make sure it’s relatively well fitted and not some billowy golf-grandpa monster.
With Dark Jeans & a Button Up for Contemporary Business Casual
- Shirt: Ledbury (sold out, got it on mega sale, but for a button down version, try this from Nordstrom)
- Jeans: Banana Republic Rapid Movement Denim – $118
- Belt: British Belt Co UK Made Suede Stratton Belt – $39.99
- Watch: Hamilton (discontinued)
- Sunglasses: Persol 714 Steve McQueen Edition – $279
Jeans are okay in most work places. You know if they’re okay in yours. Rolling up the sleeves (here’s how to do it to make sure they stay up and look clean) helps merge the dressier shirt (even though it’s a check/gingham) with the more casual jeans. Also, the different colors of suede is just fine. Suede isn’t like smooth leather. You can fudge the “matching” rule a bit here.
With Chinos and a True Blue Blazer
- Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Wool in Bright Navy – $320 w/ BLUEMOON ($400)
- Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare in White – $59.50
- Chinos: Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos – $78.40 w/ BLUEMOON ($98)
- Belt: Polo Ralph Lauren Suede D-Ring Belt (sold out)
- Watch: Armogan Spirit of St. Louis – $250ish
- Sunglasses: Persol 714 in Havana – $153.09
A basic, summer prep look that’s not overly traditional or boring. The trimmer fits and easy color tweaks like switching the chinos to grey (from regular khaki) and the blazer to a true-blue (instead of dark navy) keep you from looking like you raided some rich fart’s yacht club locker. Don’t get me wrong. It’s still really preppy. It’s just more modern, and less crusty and musty.
With Chambray Pants & a Linen Sweater after Sundown
- Sweater: Banana Republic Linen Crew (sold out, but these are awfully similar.)
- Polo: UNIQLO Button Down Collar Polo – $19.90
- Pants: GAP Chambray Chinos (sold out, but these from Target could work too)
- Belt: J. Crew Factory Washed Leather Belt – $23.50
- Watch: Standard Issue Instruments Pilot Timer (discontinued)
- Sunglasses: Suncloud Motorway – $55.81
Lots of summer textures here, but still light weight enough to boil over on a day (or night) that’s unusually cool. Something to wear while making dinner or heading out for a drink after a day at the beach.
Has something caught your eye, but you’re not sure how to wear it? Send in any suggestions for our “how to wear it” series to joe@dappered.com.