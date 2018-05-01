Win It: The Made in the USA WP Standard Weekender

Born of a small company that used to make guitar straps and wallets (for carrying not just cash and cards, but guitar picks as well), WP Standard is one of the latest micro-brands crafting a limited line of USA Made goods with a focus on quality. And the thing that makes these guys stand out, aside from the simple & retro-inspired designs? The prices. While not cheap, they’re at least in the realm of possibility for many. They’re not asking for a couple months rent here. Sure, they’re a splurge for a lot of us. But these goods are also guaranteed for life.

They’re full grain, vegetable tanned leather weekender duffel bag is a fine ambassador for the brand. Incredibly easy on the eyes, simple, and neither too small nor too gargantuan for what it was designed to do.

Nothing crazy here. It’s a duffel. The body is made from a gorgeous, pliable, decently thick but not brick-wall bulky leather. Construction obviously seems solid (if they’re gonna guarantee it for life it better be) and all of the pieces/parts seem well anchored. Copper rivets hold stress points in place, and the matte, brassy/vintage looking hardware is a great companion to the caramel leather.

The interior isn’t lined, but it does have an extra leather pocket inside. It’s pretty spartan, but that’s what they seem to be going for here. Rugged design, gorgeous leather. That said, the feel of the straps (both the handles and shoulder strap) seem a little stiffer than the body of the bag? Maybe that’s on purpose due to usage (they’ll soften with the constant picking up and moving with the bag), or maybe that’s one way to keep costs low. Anyway, it doesn’t detract from the bag at all and they’re a perfect visual match. So maybe my head is playing tricks on me.

Dimensions are 21″ x 11.5″ x 9″, which should fit most airline carry-on requirements. And with summer travel season coming up, using this thing might just inflict a little more fun into what used to be an actual pleasure for people. Not just the destination, but the actual getting there.

