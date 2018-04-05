UK Made Chukkas, On Sale Selvedge, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Astorflex chukkas for that price is just downright silly. Guess they’re real serious about getting these boots off their shelves. Those chelseas have really nice suede, are constructed in Italy, and the crepe sole is nice and springy. Maybe not much time left to wear the other boots on that $100 clearance page, but those Astorflexes are pretty much year round wear. Big thanks to Lucas L. for the tip!

Heads up. Pre order goes live today at 12:00pm Central Time. Pre-board price of $479 is in effect through 4/10. For those who saw our post early yesterday, apologies that we originally had it listed at $469 for the pre-board price. It’s not. It’s $479.

Just a couple of well reviewed, well loved UNIQLO basics. The next time I fit into a pair of UNIQLO slim fit jeans will be the first time, so, can’t speak to those. But their French Linen shirts are pretty good for the price.

Splurge worthy, legendary chukkas, for a mighty fine price. Made in the UK and Goodyear welted. Full review of these things can be found here. Alas, it is Massdrop, so all orders are final sale. Sizes are listed in UK, so, if you’re gonna dive in make sure you size down a full size. Note that the above pair is shown in Cigar Brown, and might differ from the brown that Massdrop is selling.

This thing is STILL going on? I mean, I ain’t complainin’. As a Brooks Brothers fan, keep it up BB. Thanks for this. But word is NOW it’s last call for 3 shirts for $169, 1818 suits 2 for $1499, and then 25% off most of the rest of what they carry. If you’ve been sitting tight, waiting for a discount on their outstanding “BrooksCool” wool blazer, then now’s not a bad time to give it a shot. More info on that thing can be found over here.

Also worth a mention: