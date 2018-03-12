Monday Sales Tripod – JCF Half off + Extra 20% off $100+, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Free shipping no minimum as well? You’ll need the code SLAMDUNK for that. Perfect. Looks like most, if not all, suiting is out here… but that doesn’t mean we can’t come up with some versatile combinations to tip that final, extra 20% off $100+ balance. See the sportcoat and oxford cloth pant duos shown above. Not bad considering both sportcoats usually run $110 – $120 for themselves alone. Full review of the chino blazer can be found here. Not sure what to wear that light colored, linen blazer with between now and when it actually heats up? Here’s one idea.

This all depends on how big of a risk you want to take. The bigger the risk, the bigger the savings. Potentially. There’s a TON of Liverpool Chelseas, and a few Daltons, kicking about in their 2nds quality section. Y’know, where they toss the not-quite-perfect, but still very much structurally sound shoes, that they can’t stick on the shelves and ask full price for. Note that they’re back to asking for a $25 restocking fee on any returned through the mail factory 2nds. Meanwhile, if you don’t want to take the risk but will shell out more cash, they’ve got 1st quality Daltons and Liverpools on sale for 30% off. Yes, it’s 30% off the NEW, recently jacked up price, but still it’s not half bad for what you get. Thanks to Greg. C. for the tip about the 2nds sale!

OR, if you’re not a GAP inc cardmember, you can try texting FUN to 89532 to get your own personal 50% off code. But you’re opting into their promo texts. Last chance for this deal fellas. Scheduled to end today. No BR merch exclusions, so, as good as it gets for BR and their much sought after Rapid Movement Denim, traveler 5-pockets, etc. Prices above reflect the 50% off and then extra 10% off cardmembers get with those two codes.

Shoes are cut from Italian full grain leather, then goodyear welted to a leather sole. Shoes are made in India. They’ve run this shoe before, and it looks like people were pleased with em’ for $125? Check the discussion page for more. Got a tip about this brand a while back from a reader, and while he was reviewing their tassel loafers (also appeared on Massdrop) he was impressed for the price. Here’s what reader Jamie V. had to say:

Quality – They are goodyear welted, but appear to have a 270 rather than 360 goodyear welt. The stitching looks pretty even throughout and I haven’t noticed any flaws with the leather or lasting. The leather is decent, supposedly Italian full grain. I assume that’s where costs were cut (and labor, given they were made in India), but its not overly stiff, shiny, or plasticky. Sizing/Fit – I got these in my usual dress shoe size, and they fit true to size, if perhaps a bit narrow (but I don’t have wide feet). They were initially snug across the vamp and around my pinky toe, but have loosened up as I’ve worn them today.

Lots of exclusions here, but, it was the deal they were running yesterday (daylight savings… any excuse to run a promotion, right?) and they’re letting it go for one more day. Note that this deal doesn’t add up to 40% off. That’s the tricky thing. It’s 30% off, and then another 10% off that sale price (not 10% off the full price, which is what you’d need to get to 40% off retail. Yeah. Math.) Works on sale stuff too, not just select full price.

