Suitsupply New Arrivals, GAP F&F, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
GAP: 40% Off Everything NO Exclusions w/ FRIEND
- Clean Cotton/Nylon Mac Jacket – $76.80 ($128)
- Casual Mac Jacket in 100% Cotton Twill – $76.80 ($128)
- Quilted Bomber Jacket – $47.97 ($79.95)
- Solid White or Blue Oxford Shirt in Stretch – $29.97 ($49.95)
- Patterned Oxford Shirt in Stretch – $29.97 ($49.95)
- Cotton/Linen Chinos in Slim Fit – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Straight Fit Jeans – $35.97 ($59.95)
- GapFlex Jeans in Slim Fit – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Basic Leather Belt – $23.97 ($39.95)
- Original Khakis in Straight or Athletic Fit with GapFlex – $35.97 ($59.95)
It’s basics time people. No exclusions here, and GAP usually excludes jeans, sometimes khakis, and often leather accessories. (So, if you need a do-anything smart casual belt? Here you go.) Meanwhile, if you’re a cardholder, you can knock another 10% off w/ PLUS10.
J. Crew Factory: New Spring Arrivals + Extra 20% off $100+ w/ SPRINGY
- Thompson Fit Oxford Cloth Suit Jacket & Matching Slim Pant – $126.40 ($158)
- Thompson Fit Linen/Cotton Windowpane Jacket & Matching Slim Pant – $316.80 ($396)
- Thompson Fit Linen Suit Jacket & Matching Slim Pant – $178.40 ($223)
- Sutton Straight-Fit Pant in Oxford Cloth – $39.50
So even though the exclusions say suiting is out, some of the suits have the “20% off $100+” notification next to them, and the code is in fact working. Not all of them, but some of them. Could be a good time to pick up a Thompson fit suit in a summery fabric that you might not wear as much as your wheelhouse wools. But I’d wait on that windowpane. Sorta odd that it doesn’t have any kind of built in discount. Just the 20% off. Three bills is steep for a JCF Thompson summer suit.
H&M: 30% OFF $200+ w/ 6009 + 20% OFF $100+ w/ 1776
- Wool-Blend Sweatshirt ($79.99) + Cashmere Textured Crew ($59.99) = $111.98 ($139.98)
- Cashmere Scarf ($39.99) + White Leather Sneakers ($69.99) = $87.98 ($109.98)
- Leather Briefcase – $103.20 ($129)
- Chelsea Boots in Suede – $103.20 ($129)
High thresholds for H&M (especially for H&M) but if you stick to the “Premium Quality” line, there might be some finds there. And speaking of, those sneakers. You’ll need to grab something else to trip the balance (like an on sale cashmere scarf) but… good lord. The BR Nicklas was an homage to the Killshot, so these are… what… an homage of an homage? How many homages does it take until we get to mirage? Anyway, free shipping also kicks in when you use the code.
Suitsupply: New Spring Arrivals are in
- Navy Linen Lazio Fit Suit – $499
- Light Brown Linen Napoli Fit Suit – $399
- Blue Check Wool/Silk/Linen Havana Fit Sportcoat – $499
- 80% wool / 20% Poly Light Grey Raincoat – $499
AHHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh that wool mac on the right. Damn. Remember this thing from Banana Republic? One of my greatest, recent retail regrets (retail, let’s not get carried away here fellas) was returning that wool BR mac. But now there’s this thing. For… a hell of a lot more money.
B.R. 50% off Reg. Price w/ Single Use Code
- Slim Cotton Stretch Basketweave Blazer – $124 ($248)
- Slim Traveler Pant – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Slim Blue Textured Italian Cotton Blazer – $124 ($248)
- Waller Brogue Oxford – $79 ($158)
- Nicklas Sneakers – $64 ($128)
- Rapid Movement Denim – $59 ($118)
- Slim Japanese Traveler Jeans – $59 ($118)
- Cotton/Merino Heritage Honeycomb-Stitch Cardigan –$74 ($148)
- Slim Brown Cotton-Linen Blazer – $124 ($248)
How do you get a single use code? Depends. Check your email. You might be a good enough customer that they sent you one. Also, there’s the text thing, text FUN to 89532 to get your own personal 50% off code. But you’re opting into their promo texts. Meanwhile, if you’re a cardholder? Try BRCARD50 and BRCARD for half off and then an additional 10% off after that. No BR Merch exclusions here, and it can be a GAP or Old Navy credit card.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: They’re still running their suit event. 30% off w/ WORKIT
- Massdrop: They’re running a drop on a 500m water resistant automatic Glycine dive watch. Not gonna be everyone’s tastes, but still worth a mention.