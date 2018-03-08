Suitsupply New Arrivals, GAP F&F, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s basics time people. No exclusions here, and GAP usually excludes jeans, sometimes khakis, and often leather accessories. (So, if you need a do-anything smart casual belt? Here you go.) Meanwhile, if you’re a cardholder, you can knock another 10% off w/ PLUS10.

So even though the exclusions say suiting is out, some of the suits have the “20% off $100+” notification next to them, and the code is in fact working. Not all of them, but some of them. Could be a good time to pick up a Thompson fit suit in a summery fabric that you might not wear as much as your wheelhouse wools. But I’d wait on that windowpane. Sorta odd that it doesn’t have any kind of built in discount. Just the 20% off. Three bills is steep for a JCF Thompson summer suit.

High thresholds for H&M (especially for H&M) but if you stick to the “Premium Quality” line, there might be some finds there. And speaking of, those sneakers. You’ll need to grab something else to trip the balance (like an on sale cashmere scarf) but… good lord. The BR Nicklas was an homage to the Killshot, so these are… what… an homage of an homage? How many homages does it take until we get to mirage? Anyway, free shipping also kicks in when you use the code.

AHHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh that wool mac on the right. Damn. Remember this thing from Banana Republic? One of my greatest, recent retail regrets (retail, let’s not get carried away here fellas) was returning that wool BR mac. But now there’s this thing. For… a hell of a lot more money.

How do you get a single use code? Depends. Check your email. You might be a good enough customer that they sent you one. Also, there’s the text thing, text FUN to 89532 to get your own personal 50% off code. But you’re opting into their promo texts. Meanwhile, if you’re a cardholder? Try BRCARD50 and BRCARD for half off and then an additional 10% off after that. No BR Merch exclusions here, and it can be a GAP or Old Navy credit card.

Also worth a mention: