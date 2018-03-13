Letters to the Editor: Blazers for Big Fellas, Single vs. Double Vents, & more

If you’ve got a style tip, question, or anything else you’d like to pass along, you can send those in to joe@dappered.com. If you’d rather your question not be featured in a future mailbag, just go ahead and say so in your email. Want more than one average Joe’s (HA!) opinion? Check out our forum, Threads.

Q: Blazer for a big fella

” I am looking at getting a new blazer in the near future. Spier & Mackay would be my first pick; however, they typically don’t have my size (46L). Would you recommend the Brooks Brothers sale section to be a good alternative?”

-Andy M.

I’d recommend the Brooks Brothers sale section for sportcoats, but not for a navy or medium blue blazer. (For those wondering, here’s the difference between a blazer and a sportcoat.) Brooks Brothers rarely puts their blazers on sale. But if they do, or you’re looking to make a big investment, I’d recommend the Brooks Brothers Regent fit BrooksCool blazer (shown above). Not buttery soft wool, but more lightweight and stretchy. And it’s still 100% wool. Otherwise, keep an eye on the Crosby Fit legacy blazer from J. Crew. You might have noticed that those have been getting some heavy discounts as of late. Sit tight, cross your fingers and toes, and I’m sure you’ll be able to get one for less than asking price. More blue and navy blazer options can be found here.

Q: Best T-Shirts?

Have you done a post on t shirts? I’m on the hunt for a quality, fitted-but-not-too-tight, nice-looking t shirt for knocking around in. Also would like white that isn’t see-through if possible.

-Ben B.

Three suggestions. First, Gustin’s tri-blend. Made in the USA, not too tight, and soft without getting icky feeling in the heat. Second, J. Crew Factory. Cheap. Comes in a true slim. And again… cheap. Third? And I hesitate to even mention these things because they’re expensive as hell and incredibly addictive. Icebreaker merino wool t-shirts. I’m warning you. Buy one, wear it, and you’ll never go back. But you might go broke in the process.

Q: Single vent vs Double vent jackets?

I just ordered a sportcoat from BR for a steal of a price. It fits pretty darn well in the waist (shockingly) off the rack, and the back sits flat. It’s got a single vent in the rear, which never bothered me too much, even though the majority of mine are double vented. Being the sportcoat addict you are, do you have a preference to single or double? Any difference in functionality? Or is it one of those things where it’s pretty darn low on the totem pole?

-Tony G.

Y’know, it’s really more personal preference. If you’ve got a large rear end, a center vent might noticeably split more open. Yet if you wear double vented jackets, that caboose of yours will still push that rear flap up like air brakes on an F-14. But it should be less noticeable than a center vent. Find the right brand and vents that fit your shape, and above all else, don’t over think it.

Q. Polish for very light brown shoes or boots?

“I noticed the Woolrich Yankee gets a lot of play on the page. So I bought myself a pair. They are really, really nice boots and a nice addition to the rotation. My concern, however, is the care of the boots. I don’t have a polish for the color, and I’m not too sure I should even polish something with leather this nice. What’s your recommendation?”



– Joe P.

I don’t know if I’d use a dyed shoe cream on these. Maybe use a neutral conditioner or cream if you want to, or saddle soap if they get real dirty but… I’ve never touched mine with anything. Also, I don’t mind beat up boots. Any leather conditioner that’s un-dyed should do fine, but, test a small spot first just in case.

Q. Can’t you do better than Jack Mason watches?

You guys can do better than Jack Mason watches… Pick a real watch brand with real history, there’s plenty in the same price range. – Todd H.

You guys can do so much better than Jack Mason… Come on fellas. – Todd H. AGAIN, almost two months later.

Geeze man. Someone at Jack Mason take your lunch money? Sure it’s a fashion/lifestyle brand (like Fossil) but they only get a mention when they’re on heavy discount (mid $100s or less) and if I’m not mistaken, they’ve only shown up in Nordstrom posts. So it’s free shipping and returns. In that range, most guys are just going for decent looking quartz watches (see Todd Snyder Timex). But c’mon… “you can do so much better“? Twice in separate posts? Who are you, my Mother? Specifically, my Mother speaking to my wife in regards to my wife choosing to be married to me? THANKS TODD. YOU AND MUMMY DEAREST WOULD GET ALONG GREAT.

Q. Ever heard of square or rectangular case watches?

“They are all round and similar – ever heard of tank watches, etc?” – David K., on FB, in response to our Best Watches under $100 post

Indeed. See this post (albeit those are all going for a similar look). Yet a lot of square or rectangular watches under a hundred bucks can look… cheap? Cheaper than their round counterparts. Not all, but many. Meanwhile, we don’t call them “Tank” watches around these parts. True story… About 7 years ago, we had described a rectangular watch (I think it was an ESQ by Movado) as a “tank” watch. Just like you did David. And we got a big thick envelope in the mail. It was from Cartier’s trademark lawyers. Guess they don’t take too kindly to someone using that term in regards to watches that aren’t made by Cartier. That’s when I knew we had made it as a business! We don’t call them tank watches anymore.

Q. Is Dappered your full time job?

“Do you do anything other than Dappered? Or is it full time?”

-Nate B.

Right now? Just this. And the stripping.

