Best Posts of 2017 – Buying your first suit, misconceptions, and budget watches

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2017, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2017. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

A suit is a big purchase, and it can be daunting for a guy to purchase that first one. Many a man will depend on the sales person in their local department store to point them in the right direction. Sometimes that works… often it doesn’t. So in this post we pointed out 12 considerations to focus on before making that initial purchase.

From fabrics to fits to putting too much stock in the internet for advice, there are plenty of common misconceptions in the realm of of men’s style. And Urlacher, what were you thinking?

Last May this site initiated a series of posts pairing polo shirts, chino pants, and chukka boots, in an effort of prove that this simple combo, boots included, works very well in the warmer months. You know, that time of year when our country doesn’t have frozen bomb cyclones.

Best Watches on a Budget

It’s fairly apparent that most guys reading Dappered have one thing in common, they like watches (as does the editor of this very site). Especially affordable watches that still deliver on quality and style. The above posts delivered exactly that, showcasing dive watches, automatics, and just plain good looking timepieces in many a guy’s price range.

We swim in a sea of retail, with goods running the gamut in quality and price. This is Dappered’s definitive list on what items in the world of men’s style will deliver the most value for money spent, affordably speaking.

You know all those little things you can focus on and obsess over when it comes to your style? Lapel width, watch brand, matching leathers, etc. Truth is, the vast majority of folks don’t notice, or care. This has nothing to do with you. People are busy. Don’t let it get you down.