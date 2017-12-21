BR Extra 50% off Sale Items, Extra 50% off J. Crew Factory Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
B.R.: Extra 50% off Sale Items (no code needed)
- Trooper Rigged Wash White Oak Selvedge Jean – $58.99 ($168)
- Italian Melton Wool-Blend Car Coat – $150.99 ($378) won best in show over here
- Extra-Fine Italian Merino Cardigan – $41.99 ($98.50)
- Shearling Gloves – $35.99 ($89.50)
- Made in Spain Goodyear Welted Wingtips – $148.99 ($350)
No code needed here, and I do believe cardmembers STILL get an extra 10% off with BRCARD at checkout. Sale section isn’t overflowing, but there’s still some really good stuff in there. That’s not a bad price for White Oak Selvedge, especially considering they’re about to close down. Full review of those Goodyear Welted Spanish made wingtips can be found here.
J.C.F.: Extra 50% off Clearance Items w/ FIFTY
- Thompson Fit Moleskin Sportcoat – $64.99
- Thompson Fit Wool Blend Plaid Sportcoat – $89.99
- Nordic Dot Lamswool Cardigan – $27.49
- Lambswool Bomber – $29.99
Looks like plenty of their fall collection has wandered its way into the clearance area. Extra 50% off with that FIFTY code. But, it’s still clearance, so sizes and color selection are scattered. Don’t expect stuff to stick around.
EXPRESS: 50% Off Everything + Free Shipping no min.
- Slim Navy Double Knit Blazer – $99 ($198)
- Cotton Wool Shawl Neck Henley Sweater – $39.95 ($79.90)
- Genuine Suede Chukka Boot – $59 ($118)
- Scarf and Beanie Sets – $24.95 ($49.90) various colors/patterns
- Leather Cap Toe Double Monk Strap Dress Shoe – $64 ($128)
EXPRESS is a little low in stock on some items. They got hammered pretty good on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and have been running solid promos ever since. So, sizes might be scattered. Still nice to see a blanket 50% off though.
Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale Items w/ HOHOHO
- Flannel Lined Chinos – $75.60 ($128)
- 5-Pocket Bedford Pants – $75.60 ($138)
- Premium Stretch Jeans in Indigo Dark Wash – $103.60 ($178)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $245 ($450) some, not all colors
- The Banff Quilted Jacket – $159.60 ($278)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $227.50 ($400) some, but not all colors
Extended. One. Last. Day. And it really has been one of the better deals Bonobos has run in a while. Not only is it a decent discount at 30% off, we’re talking about already marked down items here. So, those of us with tighter style budgets can actually play along a bit, depending on the piece we’re shooting for. That, and their sale section isn’t totally decimated. A solid selection is lurking in there.
Brooks Bros: Extra 25% off Clearance + Stackable Deals
- Regent Fit Plaid Hopsack Sport Coat – $199.10 ($498.80)
- Regent Fit Wool Hopsack or Wool Plaid Sport Coat – $199.10 ($498)
- Made in Italy Suede Double Monk Strap Shoes – $198.87 ($398)
- Red Wing Foreman Chukas – $150 ($290)
- Plain Toe Chukka Boots – $198.87 ($398)
Just a reminder, since the extra 25% off clearance items ends today (12/21), you may have to hop to it if you’ll be using that extra discount on top of the following:
- $200 off $600 w/ BC17DC (excludes Red Fleece items)
- You can get a free $25 e-gift card with each purchase of a $150 e-gift card.
Got it? Good. More picks here. Prices above reflect the max discount and the usage of those “free” $25 gift cards when applicable.
Also worth a mention:
- Club Monaco: 30% off already marked-down styles, no code required.
- Gustin: Their USA made briefcase in CXL #8 is back for pre-order.
- J. Crew: 30% off select styles w/ GIFTASAP
- END: 25% off (some exclusions apply) w/ VIPSALE
- Nordstrom: Just a reminder that they usually run a half-yearly sale starting the day after Christmas. We’ll have a full breakdown of the sale that day, so, stay tuned.