BR Extra 50% off Sale Items, Extra 50% off J. Crew Factory Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No code needed here, and I do believe cardmembers STILL get an extra 10% off with BRCARD at checkout. Sale section isn’t overflowing, but there’s still some really good stuff in there. That’s not a bad price for White Oak Selvedge, especially considering they’re about to close down. Full review of those Goodyear Welted Spanish made wingtips can be found here.

Looks like plenty of their fall collection has wandered its way into the clearance area. Extra 50% off with that FIFTY code. But, it’s still clearance, so sizes and color selection are scattered. Don’t expect stuff to stick around.

EXPRESS is a little low in stock on some items. They got hammered pretty good on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and have been running solid promos ever since. So, sizes might be scattered. Still nice to see a blanket 50% off though.

Extended. One. Last. Day. And it really has been one of the better deals Bonobos has run in a while. Not only is it a decent discount at 30% off, we’re talking about already marked down items here. So, those of us with tighter style budgets can actually play along a bit, depending on the piece we’re shooting for. That, and their sale section isn’t totally decimated. A solid selection is lurking in there.

Just a reminder, since the extra 25% off clearance items ends today (12/21), you may have to hop to it if you’ll be using that extra discount on top of the following:

Got it? Good. More picks here. Prices above reflect the max discount and the usage of those “free” $25 gift cards when applicable.

Also worth a mention: