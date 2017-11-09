Extra 25% off Nordy Rack Clearance, JCF no exclusions, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Big thanks to Joseph M. for sending in the style tip on this sale. That’s a really nice price for the Clark’s Bushacre, and you can bet we’ve updated the $1500 wardrobe to reflect those savings (every penny counts with that annual experiment). Meanwhile, the one review on the Kenilworth is less than encouraging, yet… here’s a full review from a few years back on those shoes. Perhaps that reviewer got a bum pair? Rack is different than regular Nordstrom. You’re on the hook for returns through the mail, and free shipping doesn’t kick in until $100. Prices are as listed on the site, and remember this only applies to clearance (of which The Rack has plenty).

A steep threshold, but, Bonobos ain’t cheap. So, some splurges above. But those barely constructed stretch wool blazers, in cold weather appropriate plaids, sure are tempting. And boy, while 25% off is appreciated, it sure does highlight just how rare that 35% off $200+ gilt city voucher was a few weeks back. Code expires today, 11/9.

There were some awfully interesting new arrivals that had hit the site the other day (plaid holiday blazers, a chunky lambswool cardigan)… but now they be gone? Da hell? Anywho, still worth a quick spin. Tons of exclusions of course. All sportcoats appear to be out for this one. Some suiting is in.

The Pick: 90% Wool / 10% Cashmere “Epsom” Overcoat – $381.65 ($449)

Prices have jumped from last year. Is $380 a bit steep, for a lot of us, for a dressed up topcoat? Sure. Is the above coat one HELL of a coat? You bet it is. Won best in show last year. Still, that’s quite a bit of coin. But… the fabric is awesome and that ticket pocket is just right and… well… y’know. Deal surpasses the $50 off coats COAT50 code that’s floating about. 15% off seems pretty standard for CT when it comes to their non shirt offerings. But, it’s that time of year for outerwear.

So it’s some savings on JCF’s nifty wool “Thompson” suit line, but not massive savings. Usually these kick around at just under $300. So $261.60 isn’t amazing. BUT, if you like the Thompson fit and feel of either their affordable but still decent worsted or crease-resistant Voyager suit fabrics, now’s not a bad time to dive in. No word if these will be a part of any Black Friday promotions. For the record, they were last year, and dropped clear down to $218. Again, I don’t know if that’ll repeat this year. *WARNING* Also, take a look at the reviews of the worsted wool pants. Lots of complaints of the fabric wearing through/failing with not much use? That’s… not good.

Also worth a mention: