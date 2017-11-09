Extra 25% off Nordy Rack Clearance, JCF no exclusions, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom: Extra 25% off clearance Clear the Racks Sale
- Allen Edmonds Kenilworth Plain Toe Derby – $149.93
- Allen Edmonds Riverside Cap Toe Derby – $149.93
- Allen Edmonds 6th Avenue Semi Brogue Derby – $149.93
- Clarks Bushacre Desert Boot – $44.93
Big thanks to Joseph M. for sending in the style tip on this sale. That’s a really nice price for the Clark’s Bushacre, and you can bet we’ve updated the $1500 wardrobe to reflect those savings (every penny counts with that annual experiment). Meanwhile, the one review on the Kenilworth is less than encouraging, yet… here’s a full review from a few years back on those shoes. Perhaps that reviewer got a bum pair? Rack is different than regular Nordstrom. You’re on the hook for returns through the mail, and free shipping doesn’t kick in until $100. Prices are as listed on the site, and remember this only applies to clearance (of which The Rack has plenty).
Bonobos: 25% Off all orders of $175+ w/ URWELCOME
- Jetsetter Plaid Stretch Wool Blazers – $337.50 ($450)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer (multiple colors) – $300 ($400)
- Quilted Banff Jacket in Wool – $208.50 ($278)
- The Italian Wool Blend Car Coat – $298.50 ($398)
A steep threshold, but, Bonobos ain’t cheap. So, some splurges above. But those barely constructed stretch wool blazers, in cold weather appropriate plaids, sure are tempting. And boy, while 25% off is appreciated, it sure does highlight just how rare that 35% off $200+ gilt city voucher was a few weeks back. Code expires today, 11/9.
J. Crew: 25% off select full price w/ GETSHOPPING
- Lambswool Bomber Jacket – $86.25 ($115)
- Abingdon Weekender Bag – $171 ($228)
- Ludlow Slim-fit Pant in Wool Tartan – $88.50 ($118)
- Lambswool Cable Knit Crews – $67.12 ($89.50)
There were some awfully interesting new arrivals that had hit the site the other day (plaid holiday blazers, a chunky lambswool cardigan)… but now they be gone? Da hell? Anywho, still worth a quick spin. Tons of exclusions of course. All sportcoats appear to be out for this one. Some suiting is in.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 15% off w/ FW15FS
The Pick: 90% Wool / 10% Cashmere “Epsom” Overcoat – $381.65 ($449)
Prices have jumped from last year. Is $380 a bit steep, for a lot of us, for a dressed up topcoat? Sure. Is the above coat one HELL of a coat? You bet it is. Won best in show last year. Still, that’s quite a bit of coin. But… the fabric is awesome and that ticket pocket is just right and… well… y’know. Deal surpasses the $50 off coats COAT50 code that’s floating about. 15% off seems pretty standard for CT when it comes to their non shirt offerings. But, it’s that time of year for outerwear.
J. Crew Factory: 40% off no exclusions + 50% off Clearance w/ THEBIG48
- Voyager Wool Suit Jacket & Slim Pant – $261.60 (reg. $299)
- Marina Blue Worsted Wool Jacket & Slim Pant – $261.60 (reg. $299) *WARNING*
- Navy Worsted Wool Jacket & Classic Pant – $261.60 (reg. $299) *WARNING*
- Thompson Suit Jacket in Wool Blend Donegal + Matching Pant – $279.60 (reg. $299)
So it’s some savings on JCF’s nifty wool “Thompson” suit line, but not massive savings. Usually these kick around at just under $300. So $261.60 isn’t amazing. BUT, if you like the Thompson fit and feel of either their affordable but still decent worsted or crease-resistant Voyager suit fabrics, now’s not a bad time to dive in. No word if these will be a part of any Black Friday promotions. For the record, they were last year, and dropped clear down to $218. Again, I don’t know if that’ll repeat this year. *WARNING* Also, take a look at the reviews of the worsted wool pants. Lots of complaints of the fabric wearing through/failing with not much use? That’s… not good.
Also worth a mention:
- BR: 50% off sale items + free shipping w/ BRSHIP
- Spier & Mackay: $20 (CAD) off sweaters when you buy two or more.
- Bloomingdales: $25 off every $100 you spend w/ PRIVATE … but there’s a ton of exclusions.
- Lands’ End: 50% off 1 reg. priced item w/ AUTUMN & pin: 3407
- LL Bean: 25% off w/ 25OFF … even works on Bean boots. Big thanks to Adam T. for the tip!