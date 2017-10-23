Bonobos: 35% off $200+ w/ Gilt City Voucher

Much, MUCH better than the tiered deal that Bonobos was running over the weekend. ($15 off $150? $50 off $250? Mneh.) Frankly, despite the high $200 threshold, it’s one of the better deals Bonobos has run in a good long while. Most of you know how this works. Sign in or sign up for Gilt (it’s free, but you have to hand over your email). Click the RSVP button. Wait. Should take between a few minutes and a few hours for you to get your free email-voucher. Then? Apply it to purchases over $200 at Bonobos. Ta-Da. That knocks one of their outstanding, unconstructed Italian wool sportcoats down to $260. Which is a steal.

The star of this Gilt City voucher promo show. A bit of a men’s style unicorn. Unique in that it’s totally unconstructed, and has ZERO lining in the back. An ultra-light, with a looser hopsack weave that should keep you cool in all but the most extreme conditions. Non functioning sleeve buttons at the cuffs. Available in a standard fit (think contemporary or tailored), or a true slim. Lots of colors to pick from too.

A load of cash, but guaranteed to go on sale at some point. And that plaid pattern. Nice. Peak lapel, Italian wool, and only offered in their slim fit.

Yes, they are spendy. And yes, you can find all merino henleys for (much) less at other retailers. But if you’re after that Bonobos slim fit, and particularly like a color or two, it might be worth the splurge. There’s hardly anything more flattering on a fella than a well fitting henley, and the fact that these are breathable, yet still warm merino wool will help keep you from looking like you’re wearing nothing but a base layer up top. And no, you don’t have to wash them (or in this case, dry-clean) them every time you wear them. Even if they are used as a base-layer. Unless you’re sweating like hell, let em’ air out a bit after and you should be good to go for a few more uses if not more, after that.

Speaking of plaid… Fifty bucks more expensive (retail) compared to the unconstructed Italian wools, but these have a bit more chutzpah to em’. Light construction, and engineered to move with you. 78% Wool | 20% Nylon | 2% Elastane is the fabric mix. Also available in burgundy plaid (which is shown at the top of the post).

The Bonobos “Premium Stretch” Jean is somewhere between the Banana Republic Traveler and the BR Rapid Movement denim. Feels better and breathes better than the Rapid Movement, but feels more like actual denim than the Traveler. Super stretchy, lots of washes and fits, and… really friggin’ expensive. But, if you’re a denim head that has an eye for comfort at the same time, now’s not a bad time to get these things at a rare discount. You just have to find something cheap to trip that $200 threshold.

Quilted jackets are awesome, but what if you’re the type that prefers natural matte fibers over the shined up poly stuff? Here’s your jacket. Well, jackets actually. Plural. Since this year they’ve added a navy wool option.

Made in the USA from French milled corduroy, and if you like that Bonobos fit? Then that’s hard to beat. A wale that’s not too thin nor too thick. Just 4 colors to pick from, so far, this season, but three fits (straight, slim, and tailored) to pick from.

Super simple with a couple of unexpected details. 62% Wool, 38% Polyamid blend Italian milled fabric. Just a quarter of the back (if that) is butterfly lined. So, if you’re the type who runs a little warm but STILL wants good insulation (the wool will keep you warm, the lack of lining will prevent stuffiness) then here’s a good option. Solid colors have slash pockets at the side. Plaid option has patch pockets up front, as well as an interior draw cord you can use to cinch up the waist.

For those who love them some Bonobos pants, and are confident in how a size and fit profile will work on their lower half. Why the need to be so sure? Because these are sitting in the final sale section. So, no returns. Still lots of colors to pick from, a noticeably lighter/more airy weight to the crisp cotton, and a bit of added stretch for comfort. With the on sale price PLUS the extra 35% off $200 code, three pairs of pants will work out to $44.20 per pair. Not bad for Bonobos.

Just in case you want to channel your inner Humphery Bogart in Casablanca. Well… his dinner jacket didn’t have a contrast lapel, and it was actually double breasted but… you get the idea, no? Shirt, pants, and tie all sold separately. Might be a cool pickup for someone who already owns their own tux, and wants to add a different, snazzy even, jacket to the mix.

The Gilt City 35% off your purchase of $200 or more at Bonobos voucher must be redeemed by Monday, 11/13/17.